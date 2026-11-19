Who is affected? Anyone approaching age 60 can retire early—and receive compensation for doing so.

How much? 55 percent of the severance-eligible earnings from the last twelve months as “early retirement pay”—until the earliest possible retirement date, for a maximum of three years.

What does that mean? Anyone who has been earning 100,000 euros a year will receive 55,000 euros for three years—without having to work.

Is that lucrative? Yes, especially for anyone who continues working outside the ORF. That’s because they’ll receive the 55,000 euros in any case, even if they take another job.

Is there a bonus? Yes, a voluntary severance payment of one to two months’ salary, depending on age.