380 Must Go
Golden handshakes at ORF, but hardly anyone is accepting them
The pressure to cut costs is enormous: By 2029, 380 employees must leave the public broadcaster. Previous attempts at cost-cutting have so far turned out to be more of a flop. According to information from “Krone,” hardly anyone has accepted the severance offer from this past summer to date...
The letter arrived in August, and the tone was friendly: “This year, we are once again offering a severance program to colleagues born in certain years,” the letter from the ORF Human Resources department stated. The recipients were female employees born in 1968 or earlier, and male employees born in 1967 or earlier. As stated in Teletext:
Who is affected? Anyone approaching age 60 can retire early—and receive compensation for doing so.
How much? 55 percent of the severance-eligible earnings from the last twelve months as “early retirement pay”—until the earliest possible retirement date, for a maximum of three years.
What does that mean? Anyone who has been earning 100,000 euros a year will receive 55,000 euros for three years—without having to work.
Is that lucrative? Yes, especially for anyone who continues working outside the ORF. That’s because they’ll receive the 55,000 euros in any case, even if they take another job.
Is there a bonus? Yes, a voluntary severance payment of one to two months’ salary, depending on age.
In response to an inquiry, the public broadcaster stated: “Due to the elimination of the input tax deduction for 2027, the ORF has been mandated to achieve additional savings of 93 million euros, on top of the cost reductions already planned. This also makes a reduction in the workforce unavoidable. For this reason, the ORF is making offers to employees nearing retirement for an early termination of employment (“handshakes”). These market-standard offers are currently directed at employees born in 1968 or earlier.”
Interregnum as a Hindrance
In any case, the offers are valid “until further notice.” However, according to information from the “Krone,” hardly anyone has taken advantage of them since August. The planned “golden handshake” was not sufficiently coordinated with the works council—it was more of a knee-jerk reaction following negative headlines for the ORF, according to sources at Küniglberg. In addition: The older employees at the broadcaster are experienced enough not to make a decision during the “interregnum”—as the period under Director General Ingrid Thurnher is called internally at ORF, until the new Director General Clemens Pig takes office on January 1—and that is precisely what increases the pressure.
By 2029, up to 380 full-time positions are set to be cut at the public broadcaster—until recently, the talk had been of “only” 250. However, Director General-designate Pig once again announced a financial review for 2027 before the Public Council. The alliance with the audience is “the best life insurance for the ORF.” The rule for ORF veterans is: 55 percent, for a maximum of three years.
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