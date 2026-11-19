Driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.0 per mille

The St. Pölten District Attorney’s Office ordered an autopsy. An investigation is underway for negligent homicide in traffic. The driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.0 per mille. Peter Spanyar, incident commander and chief of the St. Valentin Fire Department, described the situation: “We completely closed the A1 in the direction of Salzburg; the lane toward Vienna was partially blocked. We remained at the scene until 1:45 a.m.” For the St. Valentin Fire Department, this was the second traffic fatality of the day. At 9:00 a.m., a 51-year-old man had died in Ennsdorf after crashing into a concrete wall.