Drama on the A1
No One Knows Why 18-Year-Old Was Thrown From Car
Her life was far too short: An 18-year-old woman from the Kirchdorf an der Krems district (Upper Austria) lost her life in a horrific accident on Wednesday, five minutes before midnight. It remains unclear why the car door opened while the vehicle was in motion.
Four friends—two young men (both 18 years old, also from the Kirchdorf district), a 16-year-old girl, and the 18-year-old—were on their way home from a concert in Vienna. The two women were sitting in the back seat of the Skoda Fabia. They were likely not wearing seat belts. The accident occurred as the car was traveling at 80 km/h in the right lane of the Westautobahn (A1) through the construction zone near St. Valentin (Lower Austria) in the direction of Linz.
The car came to a stop after 100 meters
The door behind the passenger seat flew open—why this happened remains completely unclear. The girl was thrown out, hurled away from the car, and rolled over several times before coming to rest in the left lane after 30 to 50 meters. The young driver braked immediately; the Skoda came to a stop about 100 meters away.
It wasn’t an easy call for us either. When we arrived at the scene of the accident, a doctor and a paramedic were just performing CPR.
Peter Spanyar, FF St. Valentin
The driver behind her, a Serbian man, saw the 18-year-old’s body being thrown through the air and was just able to brake in time. A doctor and a paramedic, who happened to arrive at the scene, tried in vain to resuscitate her.
Driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.0 per mille
The St. Pölten District Attorney’s Office ordered an autopsy. An investigation is underway for negligent homicide in traffic. The driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.0 per mille. Peter Spanyar, incident commander and chief of the St. Valentin Fire Department, described the situation: “We completely closed the A1 in the direction of Salzburg; the lane toward Vienna was partially blocked. We remained at the scene until 1:45 a.m.” For the St. Valentin Fire Department, this was the second traffic fatality of the day. At 9:00 a.m., a 51-year-old man had died in Ennsdorf after crashing into a concrete wall.
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