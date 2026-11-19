Only one open cockpit
“Pretty disappointed!” F1 driver still without a contract
Following the Cadillac deal with Valtteri Bottas, only one seat remains open for the 2027 Formula 1 season. The seat at Haas will likely go to Oliver Bearman—or will it?
“There’s nothing new to say. To be honest, I’m pretty disappointed that I’m sitting here at the 20th race and still don’t have a signed contract for next year. It’s a strange situation, but we’re getting closer to the finish line,” says Bearman when asked about his future at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The 21-year-old Brit has scored 23 points for Haas this season. While Brazilian Rafael Camara, also 21, has already secured his seat with the team for next season, Bearman still faces uncertainty.
“Disappointing and not ideal”
“All I can say is that it’s a little disappointing and, of course, not ideal for a driver’s confidence,” Bearman emphasizes. “Of course, I know I’ve done a good job this year, but the fact that I don’t know what I’ll be doing next year isn’t ideal.”
Bottas Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief
The situation is different for Valtteri Bottas, who will continue to race for Cadillac next season. The 37-year-old Finn will once again line up alongside Sergio Perez (36) of Mexico in 2027. Perez recently signed a contract through the end of 2029.
Bottas has been racing in Formula 1 since 2013. At Cadillac, the veteran was most recently considered a question mark for 2027. The U.S. rookie is still waiting for his first point in his debut season.
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