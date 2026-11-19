This would mean the qualifiers would start in the spring, rather than in September. In the case of a four-team group, Austria would play four friendly matches in March and June—the less attractive option both from a sporting and economic standpoint. “The sooner it starts, the better,” Laimer nods. Sasa Kalajdzic confirms this: “I’m in favor of skipping the friendlies and jumping straight into competitive matches.” Austria will be drawn from Pot 2; potential opponents from Pot 1 include big names like Germany, France, England, or Spain.