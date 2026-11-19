A Blockbuster Match in the Euro Qualifiers?
ÖFB: Hoping for an Easy Draw and a Group of Five
The international soccer season is over, but three key issues remain on the association’s agenda. A column by “Krone” editor Philipp Scheichl.
First, the appointment of the new sports director: applications are currently being reviewed, and interviews with the top candidates are scheduled to take place shortly. Ideally, the final proposal will be voted on during the supervisory board meeting on November 27, and the sports director will be appointed.
Ten days later, the UEFA Executive Committee will decide on the awarding of the 2029 U-21 European Championship—where Austria will face off against Spain. The association expects a decision from Hütteldorf shortly on whether the Allianz Stadium will be part of the final tournament as originally promised, despite the “no” vote from Rapid members.
“The sooner it starts, the better”
And on December 6, the day before the award decision, the ÖFB national team will learn its opponents for the 2028 European Championship qualifiers during the draw in Belfast. Any wishes for St. Nicholas? “Chocolate, nothing else—we’ll take whatever comes our way,” grins Konrad Laimer. He nevertheless appeals to the good nature of the draw master—because he’s hoping for a group of five.
An overview of the draw pots
Pot 1: Germany, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Denmark
Pot 2:AUSTRIA, Turkey, Czech Republic, Serbia, Wales, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Hungary, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ireland, Slovenia
Pot 3: Kosovo, Scotland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Georgia, Israel, Poland, Romania, Albania, Montenegro, Slovakia, Iceland
Pot 4: Estonia, Belarus, Finland, San Marino, Cyprus, Armenia, Latvia, Moldova, Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Luxembourg
Pot 5: Malta, Andorra, Gibraltar, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Liechtenstein
This would mean the qualifiers would start in the spring, rather than in September. In the case of a four-team group, Austria would play four friendly matches in March and June—the less attractive option both from a sporting and economic standpoint. “The sooner it starts, the better,” Laimer nods. Sasa Kalajdzic confirms this: “I’m in favor of skipping the friendlies and jumping straight into competitive matches.” Austria will be drawn from Pot 2; potential opponents from Pot 1 include big names like Germany, France, England, or Spain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.