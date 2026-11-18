Refusal to Work Carries Severe Consequences

State Social Affairs Minister Christian Dörfel (ÖVP) sees this as confirmation of his approach: “Social assistance is help to help oneself, not a way of life.” Those who need support should receive it. However, recipients who are able to work must actively work to improve their situation. Those who refuse must expect severe consequences: Even at the first violation of the obligation to cooperate, social assistance is reduced by 30 percent without prior warning. For a second violation, the reduction is 50 percent; in cases of persistent refusal, assistance may be completely withdrawn.