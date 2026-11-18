Missile Direct Hit
Here, Putin’s Favorite Bridge Crashes Into the Sea
Ukraine has once again pulled off a spectacular coup with the partial destruction of the Kerch Bridge. Early Monday morning, Vladimir Putin’s prestigious structure was struck by Ukrainian-made missiles. A video (see below) now shows the moment when a bridge arch collapses and plunges into the sea.
The 19-kilometer-long bridge, which connects the Russian mainland to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, is of enormous strategic importance to Moscow. The Russians use the bridge not only to supply their troops in Crimea but also those in occupied southern Ukraine.
There are about two million people on the strategically important peninsula. In addition, hundreds of thousands of Russian vacationers travel by car or train to the sunny Crimean coast throughout the year. As reported, many Russians are stranded, while others are now making their way through the war zone.
This short video on X shows the collapse:
Ukraine Is Europe’s No. 1 in Weapons Development
The drones and cruise missiles used in the operation were all manufactured by Ukraine itself and had a high hit rate, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained. In terms of technological development in the defense sector, Ukraine is currently among the top three in the world. “In Europe, I believe we are number one.”
On X late Tuesday evening, Zelenskyy wrote that his country’s technologies and companies are developing very well. “We have responded to Russian attacks and will continue to do so. We must not shy away from the Russians.”
Ukraine had already carried out several attacks
For the Ukrainians, this is one of the most significant successes in the war against the Russian invaders, which has been ongoing for nearly five years. The Kerch Bridge had previously been targeted several times by the Ukrainian army and had sustained massive damage—once from a bomb hidden in a truck and once from underwater drones. Ukraine considers the bridge to be a structure built illegally on its territory.
According to Russian reports, rail traffic across the bridge resumed on a single track after a brief interruption. Regarding the road bridge, officials spoke of a “temporary interruption”—without mentioning that the roadway had collapsed over a stretch of about 200 meters.
Bridge to Be Rebuilt “Better Than Before”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of terrorism. He suggested that the upcoming trilateral summit between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow was the backdrop for the attacks on the bridge. Peskov said there was no doubt the bridge would be rebuilt: “It will be better than before.”
Debris is blocking shipping traffic
However, it seems doubtful whether the complex engineering work can be carried out under the constant threat of Ukrainian attacks. To clear the area for shipping again, the bridge debris would have to be removed.
Supplies to Crimea have not depended solely on this bridge—which is used primarily by cars and buses—for quite some time, the occupation administration stated. Military and civilian supplies must also be transported via the longer and equally dangerous land route through occupied southern Ukraine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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