Wants to be in control
Austria is working on a TikTok takeover
Germany and Austria are seeking investors to buy TikTok Europe. The goal is to protect children and teenagers. The Chancellor’s Office emphasized that this would be an “important step toward true European digital sovereignty.”
TikTok is frequently the target of criticism: According to experts, the algorithm is designed to keep the predominantly very young audience on the platform for long periods of time and make them downright addicted. Problematic content can spread almost unchecked, and the lack of data protection is also a thorn in the side of critics.
The U.S. Has Led the Way
Now, Austria and Germany have launched an initiative aimed at bringing the Chinese-owned platform under control: German Minister of State for Culture and Media Wolfram Weimer and Austrian State Secretary for Digitalization Alexander Pröll are seeking investors to purchase TikTok Europe. After all, the U.S. has shown how this can be accomplished.
“With a European ownership structure for TikTok, we want to strengthen digital sovereignty, protect media diversity, and ensure that the rules of the game in the digital space also align with European interests and values,” Pröll emphasized.
Chancellor’s Office: “We’ve stood by and watched for too long”
The goal, therefore, is to gain control over the data and algorithms of the app, which is used by about one in three Austrians. TikTok is said to be highly relevant to “opinion-forming and civic participation.” Children and adolescents, in particular, are to be protected from negative effects. “For too long, we have stood by and watched as Europe has become increasingly permeated by digital services that are not committed to Europe’s fundamental democratic values, but rather to the economic and geopolitical interests of third parties,” according to a statement from the Chancellor’s Office.
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