Chancellor’s Office: “We’ve stood by and watched for too long”

The goal, therefore, is to gain control over the data and algorithms of the app, which is used by about one in three Austrians. TikTok is said to be highly relevant to “opinion-forming and civic participation.” Children and adolescents, in particular, are to be protected from negative effects. “For too long, we have stood by and watched as Europe has become increasingly permeated by digital services that are not committed to Europe’s fundamental democratic values, but rather to the economic and geopolitical interests of third parties,” according to a statement from the Chancellor’s Office.