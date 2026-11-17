The terms of office for the three new federal prosecutors are to be extended from six to nine years. They will no longer be subject to the Ministry of Justice’s authority to issue instructions, and a secret voting procedure is intended to prevent political pressure. Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ) sees this as “strengthening” independence. But the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as the prosecuting authority, is not independent “per se”; it is the courts that hand down judgments. Disciplinary and administrative law have so far been sufficient as checks and balances.