"All or nothing"
This Is How the Government Put Together Its “Christmas Package”
The government aims to pass 50 new laws by the end of the year— as reported by krone.at. But the “Christmas package” sparked controversy and threats even before it was finalized. An agreement wasn’t reached until late into the night.
An “Autumn of Results” was promised; what’s being delivered is a “Christmas” package. The government negotiated until 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning over the first 30 laws, with another 20 to follow.
Because the list (see below) also includes sensitive issues, things got heated at times.
The first 30 bills
- New Social Assistance Rules
- Mandatory integration
- Military Service Reform
- Civil Service Act
- Industrial Electricity Prices and Securing the Business Location
- Electricity Price Crisis
- Federal Prosecutor
- Vaccinations at Pharmacies
- Expansion of Renewable Energy
- Cost-of-Living and Housing Cost Adjustment
- Tax Changes
- Amendment to the Official Register Act
- Swimming Pool Hygiene
- VKI Funding
- Weekly Allowance
- Accounting Thresholds
- Federal Railways
- Federal Highway Toll
- Climate Ticket
- Transportation of Hazardous Materials
- Freight Transport
- ReFuel Air Travel (Sustainable Aviation Fuels)
- Health App
- Unemployment Insurance
- Elimination of PV Contributions
- Anti-Doping
- Information Security
- Anti-SLAPP Laws
- Media Act Amendment
- University Violence Prevention
The motto was: “All or nothing!” The coalition partners threatened each other with derailing the planned “Christmas Package” if they could not reach an agreement on their respective flagship projects.
For the NEOS, this meant the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (see below); for the ÖVP, it was the social welfare reform. Had the negotiations failed, many legislative proposals would not have made it to the National Council’s December session.
The coalition partners were able to avert this, but the atmosphere remained frosty during the joint presentation by Philip Kucher (SPÖ), Ernst Gödl (ÖVP), and Yannik Shetty (Neos).
20 More Laws by Christmas
By Christmas, the repeal of the CO2 storage ban and the long-awaited amendment to the Environmental Impact Assessment Act are also expected to be added to the agenda. However, these regulations will not be adopted until January. The same applies to the “Future Fund” and the long-debated climate package. After countless comments during the review process, the final touches still need to be made.
There were over 800 comments on the government’s first draft regarding the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office—most of them scathing. Now, even in this second attempt, key points of contention remain unresolved.
The terms of office for the three new federal prosecutors are to be extended from six to nine years. They will no longer be subject to the Ministry of Justice’s authority to issue instructions, and a secret voting procedure is intended to prevent political pressure. Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ) sees this as “strengthening” independence. But the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as the prosecuting authority, is not independent “per se”; it is the courts that hand down judgments. Disciplinary and administrative law have so far been sufficient as checks and balances.
Parliamentary oversight and the selection committee remain controversial points in the draft bill. A two-thirds majority is required for its passage. The Greens’ concerns have “not been addressed.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.