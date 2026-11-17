“We need more money” versus “zero growth”

The day of negotiations began in the morning with a GPA protest in front of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) in Vienna. According to reports, around 450 workers vociferously voiced their anger over the employers’ offer to date. “We need more money, or the shelves will stay empty,” they chanted, for example. There was also a clear rejection of one-time payments.

“We need a raise that lasts” was heard just as often as “we won’t let a one-time payment be sold to us as a permanent improvement.” Ahead of the third round, Keizer emphasized that, adjusted for inflation, retail sales had risen by 2025, as had value added. The 3.8 percent pay raise demanded by the GPA would amount to only 43 cents in additional costs per 100 euros of output.

Rainer Trefelik, chief negotiator for the employers, pointed out in advance the weak economy with de facto “zero growth.” “It’s not a matter of not wanting to, but of not being able to,” Trefelik said before negotiations began. The employers’ latest offer was a 2.1 percent wage increase plus a one-time payment of 350 euros. Rolling inflation stands at 3.3 percent.