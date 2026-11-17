Collective Bargaining Negotiations
Agreement in the Retail Sector Still a Long Way Off; Strike Looms
The third round of collective bargaining negotiations for the 420,000 employees and 19,000 apprentices in the retail sector also ended without a resolution on Tuesday. An agreement had already been considered unlikely going into the talks. A fourth round of talks is scheduled for November 30, right in the middle of the busy Christmas shopping season. Even before then—in the coming days—there will be Austria-wide workplace meetings to vote on strike action, the GPA union announced.
“It is unacceptable that employers still refuse to even compensate for inflation,” GPA chief negotiator Linda Keizer was quoted as saying in a press release following the fruitless third round of talks. “We are therefore now ramping up the pressure at the workplaces. In the coming days, company-wide meetings will begin across Austria, during which precautionary strike resolutions will also be passed.”
Union Calls for Improved Working Conditions
Employers cannot refuse every improvement and at the same time expect employees to accept this without protest, Keizer said. The GPA union continues to demand a 3.8 percent wage increase as well as improvements in working conditions. However: “Employers have not presented an improved offer and continue to offer only a 2.1 percent wage increase and a one-time payment of 350 euros,” the union criticized in its press release.
“We need more money” versus “zero growth”
The day of negotiations began in the morning with a GPA protest in front of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) in Vienna. According to reports, around 450 workers vociferously voiced their anger over the employers’ offer to date. “We need more money, or the shelves will stay empty,” they chanted, for example. There was also a clear rejection of one-time payments.
“We need a raise that lasts” was heard just as often as “we won’t let a one-time payment be sold to us as a permanent improvement.” Ahead of the third round, Keizer emphasized that, adjusted for inflation, retail sales had risen by 2025, as had value added. The 3.8 percent pay raise demanded by the GPA would amount to only 43 cents in additional costs per 100 euros of output.
Rainer Trefelik, chief negotiator for the employers, pointed out in advance the weak economy with de facto “zero growth.” “It’s not a matter of not wanting to, but of not being able to,” Trefelik said before negotiations began. The employers’ latest offer was a 2.1 percent wage increase plus a one-time payment of 350 euros. Rolling inflation stands at 3.3 percent.
Additional Demands and Arguments
In addition to a 3.8 percent pay increase, employees are seeking a premium starting from the first hour of overtime, an allowance for covering shifts, and a mandatory 5-day workweek. Furthermore, they want to be able to qualify for the sixth week of vacation earlier.
Employers, for their part, emphasize the diverse structure of the retail sector—ranging from small, one-person businesses to large grocery chains—as well as the general slump in consumer spending, high energy and non-wage labor costs, and competition from international online platforms. For their part, employees point to figures from the union-affiliated Momentum Institute, according to which wage levels in the retail sector are significantly below the overall economic average. The median gross hourly wage for employees in this sector is 19.04 euros, while it stands at 23.09 euros for the economy as a whole.
Minimum Wage at 2,251 Euros Gross
The minimum wage in retail is currently 2,251 euros gross for full-time work. The average full-time salary in the retail sector is 2,586 euros gross, which corresponds to 1,949 euros net—based on a 38.5-hour workweek. For a 25-hour-per-week job, the net starting salary in the retail sector drops to 1,237 euros. The proportion of part-time workers is particularly high in the retail sector; more than half of all employees do not have a full-time job. Two out of three employees are women; in the retail trade, the figure is nearly three-quarters. This is an industry that generated nearly 300 billion euros in revenue last year.
Weak Performance
In the retail sector as a whole, sales declined from January through July 2026. Adjusted for inflation, revenue fell by 0.2 percent, according to data from Statistics Austria. The retail sector recorded a slight real increase of 0.3 percent for this period, while the wholesale sector saw a real decline of 1.5 percent. Only the automotive trade performed well from January through July, with real sales rising by 3.5 percent. The profit margin across the industry stands at 4.4 percent.
Fall wage negotiations continue
The collective bargaining agreement for the more than 110,000 workers in the retail sector is negotiated separately. This usually takes place after the agreement for retail employees has been finalized. Next week, the third round of negotiations for the IT collective bargaining agreement will also continue. Negotiations here are traditionally particularly tough. Employers most recently offered a 1.2 percent increase in actual wages and a 2 percent increase under the collective bargaining agreement. The GPA is demanding a 3.9 percent wage increase for the IT sector this year.
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