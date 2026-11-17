Praise for ÖFB Players
Hamann: “Austria needs him more than ever”
Special praise for ÖFB national team player Sasa Kalajdzic from Didi Hamann! On the Sky Sport Austria podcast “Hamann & Stankovic – The Soccer Podcast,” the former DFB national team player emphasized just how important the LASK player is to Ralf Rangnick’s squad. And Hamann even ventured a prediction about the veteran’s future...
“That’s actually exactly what the ÖFB team is missing. That finesse, that creativity—someone doing something no one expects. Where you simply create a numerical advantage somewhere on the field with a single feint,” Hamann gushes about Kalajdzic.
The LASK player also recently scored the decisive goal in the Nations League match against Ireland (1–0). However, he was once again used as a “super sub” in that game—he wasn’t in head coach Rangnick’s starting lineup. According to Hamann, even before he came on as a substitute, it was clear that Kalajdzic’s skills were something “that had been missing from the game.”
Hamann Makes a Prediction About Kalajdzic
After the striker initially “was lucky not to get sent off” following a foul on Irish defender O’Shea, as Hamann put it, he ultimately demonstrated his value to the team: “It wasn’t just the goal. Shortly before that, he lifted the ball over an opponent in the center circle and gave one a tackle from behind. He’s such a great soccer player, and I really hope—much like Demir, who’s another player returning to Austria—that he’ll really get back on track at LASK now after his serious injuries.”
For the national team, it’s important that the 29-year-old stays fit and “gets into his stride”: “I think Austria needs him more than ever right now,” said Hamann, who then ventured a final prediction: “I think he’s also the kind of player you have to give a kick in the butt because he has so much talent. Because a lot of things are just too easy for him. That’s why I hope he stays healthy, because then he’s definitely someone we’ll see—or will see again—at a major club.”
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