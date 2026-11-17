For the national team, it’s important that the 29-year-old stays fit and “gets into his stride”: “I think Austria needs him more than ever right now,” said Hamann, who then ventured a final prediction: “I think he’s also the kind of player you have to give a kick in the butt because he has so much talent. Because a lot of things are just too easy for him. That’s why I hope he stays healthy, because then he’s definitely someone we’ll see—or will see again—at a major club.”