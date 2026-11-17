“Palianytsia” drones, “Ruta” drones, “Neptun” missiles, and “Flamingo” cruise missiles are said to have caused the bridge to collapse. These are Ukrainian-made weapons systems. For years, Ukraine was denied access to cruise missiles suitable for such operations. Germany, for example, has refused for years to supply the high-precision “Taurus.” After five years of war and several attempts, they have apparently found their own solution. According to reports, Kyiv gradually wore down Russian air defenses over a period of weeks before the bridge was finally targeted. There was nothing comparable in earlier attacks on the main transportation route between Russia and Crimea.