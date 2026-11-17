A festive atmosphere in Kyiv
Crimean Bridge Collapse: “Unprecedented Operation”
Ukraine has dealt Russia a severe blow with the partial destruction of the Crimean Bridge. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hailing the attack as an “unprecedented operation.” One detail stands out in particular: According to Kyiv, the attack primarily involved Ukrainian-made weapons …
The partial collapse of this massive structure is significant on three levels: militarily, logistically, and symbolically. The Crimean Bridge—also known as the Kerch Bridge—is arguably the embodiment of Russian aggression. Vladimir Putin personally opened it in 2017, after Russia had annexed the geographically important peninsula in 2014. For Ukraine, the colossal structure is a monument to oppression.
Now, massive chunks of it, weighing several metric tons, lie in the water. As reported, the main collapse occurred overnight into Tuesday. According to the maritime security firm Ambrey, one of the two arches collapsed into the Kerch-Yenikale Canal, which serves as the most important deep-water shipping route between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. The railway bridge is still standing—but appears to have been damaged as well.
Jubilation in Ukraine
Commercial ships were unable to navigate the canal, and road and rail traffic were also suspended. Moscow merely stated that Putin had been informed of the attack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said rather meekly on Tuesday that the bridge would be repaired and would then be “even better than before.”
In Ukraine, however, the mood is one of jubilation. Kyiv describes the attack as a “retaliatory operation.” In recent weeks, Moscow has attempted to blow up numerous bridges in Ukraine. The main goal is to destroy Kyiv’s supply lines. That would, of course, be a catastrophe.
What Makes This Attack Unique
“We also remind Russia that war always returns to where it began. Ukraine’s capacity for self-defense is and remains strong, and we will never leave the terror against our cities and people unanswered,” threatened Zelenskyy, who emphasized one thing above all else in his statement: the weapons used.
“Palianytsia” drones, “Ruta” drones, “Neptun” missiles, and “Flamingo” cruise missiles are said to have caused the bridge to collapse. These are Ukrainian-made weapons systems. For years, Ukraine was denied access to cruise missiles suitable for such operations. Germany, for example, has refused for years to supply the high-precision “Taurus.” After five years of war and several attempts, they have apparently found their own solution. According to reports, Kyiv gradually wore down Russian air defenses over a period of weeks before the bridge was finally targeted. There was nothing comparable in earlier attacks on the main transportation route between Russia and Crimea.
But the truth is also this: This attack is not “purely Ukrainian.” Individual components for these weapons come from Western supporters, and the communication and reconnaissance systems also rely on foreign technology—such as Starlink. It is not known whether the satellite network was actually used. “Communications worked flawlessly right up until the last seconds,” the Ukrainian explained.
According to state news agencies, the attack on Crimea was part of Ukraine’s largest nighttime drone operation against Russia since the start of the full-scale war in 2022. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had shot down 1,441 drones in 22 regions.
Severe Damage to Major Transportation Artery
It now remains to be seen just how severe the damage really is. In past attacks, Russia was able to quickly restore the bridge to working order. However, images on social media suggest it could take a while before Putin’s favorite bridge is back up and running.
The Kerch Bridge is the only safe route from Russia to the occupied Crimea. The Russians must supply some two million civilians and a large number of soldiers on the peninsula.
The only land route that remains open now runs through occupied southern Ukraine (see graphic above). It’s a detour that passes dangerously close to the front lines and various “death zones.”
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