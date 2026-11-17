Autopsy results are in
Two Stabs Against Brother: 35-Year-Old in Custody
He remains silent regarding the allegations and the night of the crime. The 35-year-old Turkish man from Perg, who is accused of stabbing his brother to death and seriously injuring his brother’s wife early Monday morning, has now been remanded in custody. And the autopsy results are now in.
“The requested pretrial detention has been ordered,” confirms Ulrike Breiteneder of the Linz District Attorney’s Office, referring to the mandatory next step in the proceedings against the 35-year-old Turkish man from Perg who is suspected of murdering his brother.
Stab to the Neck Was Fatal
On the night of the crime, the 30-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife were attacked by his mentally ill brother in their shared home. According to the autopsy report, the 30-year-old’s body shows two stab wounds inflicted by the curved knife used in the crime—a total of 22 centimeters long, with a 10-centimeter blade. The wound to the chest would not have been fatal, but the one to the neck caused such a severe injury that the victim bled to death helplessly. As is known, his wife was able to flee to a neighbor’s house with their baby.
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered
During questioning, the suspect remained taciturn; as he had done on the night of the crime, he refused to comment on the sequence of events, the motive, or any other questions. “A psychiatric evaluation regarding his mental capacity and level of danger has also been commissioned in the meantime,” Breitenender added.
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