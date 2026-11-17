Stab to the Neck Was Fatal

On the night of the crime, the 30-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife were attacked by his mentally ill brother in their shared home. According to the autopsy report, the 30-year-old’s body shows two stab wounds inflicted by the curved knife used in the crime—a total of 22 centimeters long, with a 10-centimeter blade. The wound to the chest would not have been fatal, but the one to the neck caused such a severe injury that the victim bled to death helplessly. As is known, his wife was able to flee to a neighbor’s house with their baby.