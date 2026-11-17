Lured into an apartment
13-Year-Old Abused: Former Politician Convicted
A former Styrian politician and state employee is alleged to have met a 13-year-old girl on an online platform and sexually abused her during a meeting. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison by the Graz Regional Criminal Court—the verdict is not yet final.
A Styrian politician and state employee is alleged to have met a 13-year-old girl on an online platform as early as the summer of 2021 and then lured her to a meeting at an apartment in downtown Graz. Sexual acts are alleged to have taken place there. The man is also alleged to have paid the girl for this. After the student reported the incident, authorities analyzed chat logs and digital media.
Investigation Covered Up
In the summer of 2025, the “Krone” revealed that an investigation was underway against the NEOS politician—who was still active at the time. The story caused a stir even beyond the country’s borders. The Styrian—who had served as a municipal councilor in his home town and as a member of the extended federal executive committee—subsequently resigned from all political offices and left the party. NEOS officials reportedly first learned of the allegations from the “Krone.” The man also lost his job with the state government.
On Tuesday, the 39-year-old had to answer charges of aggravated sexual abuse of minors at the Graz Regional Criminal Court. The trial was held behind closed doors. The 13-year-old victim is said to have suffered severe psychological trauma and continues to suffer from it to this day.
The former politician was sentenced to six years of unconditional imprisonment—out of a possible sentence of up to 15 years—(the verdict is not yet final).
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