Investigation Covered Up

In the summer of 2025, the “Krone” revealed that an investigation was underway against the NEOS politician—who was still active at the time. The story caused a stir even beyond the country’s borders. The Styrian—who had served as a municipal councilor in his home town and as a member of the extended federal executive committee—subsequently resigned from all political offices and left the party. NEOS officials reportedly first learned of the allegations from the “Krone.” The man also lost his job with the state government.