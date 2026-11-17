Defendant Refused to Testify

The defendant said nothing during the preliminary investigation and only rejected the allegations in writing, according to the chief prosecutor. At the trial, he declined to testify and merely read a brief statement. In it, he pleaded not guilty. He claimed that the cost allocations he made were correct. The expenses allegedly reported at too high a level were, on the one hand, for employees from other divisions (e.g., water) who had helped maintain the network, and, on the other hand, for company pensions for employees in the network division. Furthermore, the figures had been audited by a certified public accountant.