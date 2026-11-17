Fraud Trial
“All Upper Austrians Were Harmed”
The former commercial managing director of Energie Ried GmbH appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of aggravated fraud for allegedly having intentionally reported false financial data to E-Control for years. According to the indictment by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA), Energie Ried thereby collected approximately 4.2 million euros in inflated grid costs for electricity and gas. He pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor first explained to the lay judges how consumer prices for electricity and gas are determined: These consist of energy prices and grid costs, as well as taxes and fees. While customers can choose among several competing providers for their energy costs, they typically have no choice when it comes to their grid provider. Grid operators must report their costs to E-Control once a year and receive compensation payments in return. Based on the figures reported by the companies, E-Control determines the grid fee each individual customer must pay.
“A Classic Case of Fraud”
The defendant is accused of reporting incorrect figures to E-Control between 2016 and 2020 through improper cost allocations, thereby inflating Energie Ried’s costs. Based on this, E-Control issued incorrect notices and regulations, which resulted in grid costs across the entire state being overcharged by a total of approximately 4.2 million euros—“a classic case of fraud,” the chief prosecutor stated.
The indictment states that the victims were “all Upper Austrians who used the electricity or gas grid” and paid excessive system usage fees as a result. The former manager is credited with not having personally enriched himself, but rather with having “committed the crime for the benefit of the company he had led for decades.”
Defendant Refused to Testify
The defendant said nothing during the preliminary investigation and only rejected the allegations in writing, according to the chief prosecutor. At the trial, he declined to testify and merely read a brief statement. In it, he pleaded not guilty. He claimed that the cost allocations he made were correct. The expenses allegedly reported at too high a level were, on the one hand, for employees from other divisions (e.g., water) who had helped maintain the network, and, on the other hand, for company pensions for employees in the network division. Furthermore, the figures had been audited by a certified public accountant.
Inconsistencies Noted Five Years Ago
After inconsistencies came to light in 2021, the new management of Energie Ried GmbH retained a law firm, which submitted a corresponding statement of facts to the public prosecutor’s office. If convicted, the former managing director faces a prison sentence of 1 to 10 years; the corporate fine sought could result in Energie Ried being fined up to 100 daily rates, with each daily rate amounting to up to 30,000 euros.
The defendant’s former co-managing director—who had originally been listed as a suspect but whose case was subsequently dismissed—declined to testify. Late in the morning, the trial was adjourned. Further trial dates, during which witnesses are to be heard, are not expected until next year.
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