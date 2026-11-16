Kronstorf Server Farm
Two More Mega-Halls: Here’s How Google Plans to Expand
The first server hall at Google’s data center in Kronstorf (Upper Austria) is already under construction. If the U.S. company has its way, two more buildings will follow. They are currently going through the regulatory approval process. The construction and zoning hearing on the matter took place on Monday.
Six police officers are stationed in front of the community center in Kronstorf. This comes as no surprise, given that Google’s planned mega-data center has repeatedly caused a stir—and sparked protests. But on this Monday morning, things are quiet. “Only” about 40 local residents have gathered at the community center to listen to the building and zoning hearing on the further expansion of the server farm. Twice as many chairs have been set out, but they remain empty.
290-meter-long hall
Here’s what it’s all about: As is well known, the U.S. company Google is building a data center in Kronstorf, Upper Austria, designed to process vast amounts of data. The first phase of expansion has already been approved by the authorities and is under construction—it is scheduled to go into operation in 2027, around the middle of the year. In addition, the internet company is planning two further expansion phases. And a round of official negotiations regarding this further expansion took place on Monday. This means it is now clear exactly what Google is planning in Kronstorf.
The U.S. company intends to construct two additional buildings. “Building 2” is to be 290 meters long and 100 meters wide, while “Building 3” is to measure 170 by 100 meters. As with the first building, which is already under construction, the two additional facilities will house servers, office space, and cooling systems. In principle, the waste heat from the servers can be utilized and transferred to other consumers—though no specific agreement on this has been announced yet.
22 of 49 hectares are to be paved over
Taking all phases of development into account, approximately 22 of the total 49 hectares of Google’s site in Kronstorf would then be developed. Of this, 82,000 square meters are earmarked for the data centers and office buildings, 30,000 square meters for facilities such as cooling towers and emergency power generators, and 108,000 square meters are planned for roads and paths. The remaining 272,000 square meters of the property adjacent to the federal highway are thus to remain unpaved.
Opponents Criticize Cooling
Electricity consumption, as well as issues related to water and land use, have recently sparked debate—especially since the data center was not required to undergo an environmental impact assessment (EIA). For cooling, water is to be drawn from a well field near the Enns River, and part of the heated cooling water will then be discharged back into the Enns. A maximum of 5.55 million cubic meters per year may be extracted, and no more than 2.11 million cubic meters per year may be discharged back into the river. The temperature of the returned cooling water must not exceed 30 degrees.
However, according to opponents of the project, pumping tests for river water cooling are still underway until the end of the year. They fear that if this does not work, there is a risk of so-called dry cooling, which would be significantly louder. The fact that “the next step in the approval process is to be rushed through even before the ongoing pumping tests are completed” raises serious questions, according to the Kronstorf Data Center Citizens’ Initiative. Google, on the other hand, states that the pumping tests have been completed, but the results are not yet available.
Decision Expected in 2027
At its maximum capacity, the data center is designed to handle 500 megawatts. Depending on the estimate, this would correspond to up to one-third of Upper Austria’s total electricity consumption to date. A decision on the further expansion of the server farm is expected in the first half of 2027.
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