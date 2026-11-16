Two More Mega-Halls: Here’s How Google Plans to Expand

290-meter-long hall

Here’s what it’s all about: As is well known, the U.S. company Google is building a data center in Kronstorf, Upper Austria, designed to process vast amounts of data. The first phase of expansion has already been approved by the authorities and is under construction—it is scheduled to go into operation in 2027, around the middle of the year. In addition, the internet company is planning two further expansion phases. And a round of official negotiations regarding this further expansion took place on Monday. This means it is now clear exactly what Google is planning in Kronstorf.