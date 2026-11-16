Arrests at Lake Attersee
Hooligans Attacked Police After Perchten Run
It started as a peaceful family celebration, but then fists started flying: Two police officers were attacked at a party following the Perchtenlauf in Schörfling on Lake Attersee (Upper Austria). Two men were arrested. The organizer is now considering whether the Perchten Run will even take place in 2027.
For the fifth time this year, the traditional SK Kammer club in Schörfling on Lake Attersee hosted the Perchten Run with twelve groups. However, following chaotic scenes on the fringes of the event late Saturday night, it is questionable whether there will be a sixth edition next year.
During the Perchten Run itself on the sports club’s grounds, everything remained peaceful. Chairman Bernhard Danner estimates that 1,000 spectators were in attendance starting at 5 p.m. “We had 18 security guards on duty, and there were no incidents. Everyone had a good time, especially the children, who were thrilled,” says Danner. Things got out of hand, however, at the party that followed in the festival tent.
As confirmed to the “Krone” by the State Police Department, a fight broke out among tent-goers at 12:30 a.m. The brawl, involving three people, got so out of hand that one of them called the police. When a female officer tried to intervene to break it up, she was punched by one of the two brawlers. Her colleague didn’t fare much better: he was even put in a headlock.
It’s not our fault if people can’t control themselves. We are not a platform for violence. We don’t know if the event will even take place next year.
Bernhard Danner, SK Kammer
Bild: SK KAMMER
It wasn’t until the police used pepper spray that the suspects (aged 32 and 21) let go of them. The two men, from neighboring towns, were arrested on the spot. One person had to be treated by the Red Cross.
“It’s a shame. We can’t help it if people can’t control themselves,” says chairman Bernhard Danner. He witnessed the brawl himself and spent two and a half hours at the police station on Sunday giving his statement: “SK Kammer is a model club. We are absolutely not a platform for violence. As organizers, we do wonder in hindsight why we put ourselves through this when something like this happens. We don’t know if the race will still be held in 2027.”
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