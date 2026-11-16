Hooligans Attacked Police After Perchten Run

“It’s a shame. We can’t help it if people can’t control themselves,” says chairman Bernhard Danner. He witnessed the brawl himself and spent two and a half hours at the police station on Sunday giving his statement: “SK Kammer is a model club. We are absolutely not a platform for violence. As organizers, we do wonder in hindsight why we put ourselves through this when something like this happens. We don’t know if the race will still be held in 2027.”