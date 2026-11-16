Second Trial
Shaman Clan: Longer Prison Terms and No Money
They advertised their ability to rid money, jewelry, and more of negative energies and black magic—but behind it all was a fraudulent shaman clan. This is already the second time the case has been heard at the Vienna Regional Court. And it’s all about the money, because the accused M. family wants their fortune back. The jury court isn’t throwing a wrench in their plans—at least not yet.
“I think the facts of the case are generally known here,” the chief prosecutor begins. After all, this isn’t the first time the three members of the criminal family clan have appeared before the lay judges’ panel. Just under a year ago, the defendants were convicted of commercial fraud on a large scale—resulting in prison sentences lasting several years. The Supreme Court overturned the verdict, and now the case is being retried.
19 Victims and 1.7 Million Gone
They could cure cancer, prevent accidents, cleanse cursed money, and exorcise demons—that’s what the two self-proclaimed shamans, “Amela” and “Anna,” promised their victims. And then they took substantial sums of money, jewelry, and other valuables from them. The proven losses amount to 1.7 million euros across 19 victims since 2015.
However, the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption suspected there was more: during a house search, assets totaling over 12 million euros were seized. Five million euros had already been returned to them during the first trial—now the remaining millions are in dispute. At the time, the trial court had assumed extended forfeiture—the remaining money must have come from criminal activities.
Three occult fraudsters want millions back
This is because the three defendants are part of a family clan centered around the fugitive Mariana M.—alias “Amela.” However, her ex-partner, her son, and his ex-girlfriend—who posed as a shaman under the name “Anna”—are now on trial at the Vienna Regional Court. And the three of them are particularly determined to get their millions back.
All assets for which we could not identify any victims must be returned.
Verteidiger Alexander Prenner
According to defense attorney Alexander Prenner, the second trial now revolves around five million euros. “We need certain evidence here—specific proof that the state must provide,” Prenner explains to the lay judges. “There must be additional victims here, and for that you need positive evidence.” Evidence that more than 1.7 million euros definitely came from criminal activities. And that evidence simply does not exist.
Jewelry from Mariana’s victim seized
But then there are also special cases: such as that of an elderly woman from Munich who handed over jewelry and a large sum of money to the shaman leader Mariana M. However, the victim cannot appear as a witness in the current trial because the fraudster is on the run. However, her jewelry was verifiably found during a search of the house in Lower Austria. The court must now rule on such cases as well.
The seized sum is simply incompatible with the defendants’ income levels.
Vorsitzende Richterin
And the court is acting with the full force of the law. It is imposing harsher prison sentences: six years for the 31-year-old “Anna” and four and a half years each for the two men. “In some cases, elderly, frail, and sick victims were robbed of their life savings,” the judge explained.
And: “There is circumstantial evidence of further offenses, which are highly probable.” The five million are therefore once again declared forfeited. “The seized sum is simply incompatible with the defendants’ financial circumstances.” The victims who have not yet received compensation are referred to civil court. The verdict is not yet final. The defendants make no statement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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