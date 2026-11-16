Separate Votes
A New Farce Surrounding Military Service Reform
The military service reform has taken yet another absurd turn. While the Greens are negotiating with the government on extending civilian service, they are distancing themselves from the military service reform and demanding two separate votes in Parliament. The bills will be introduced in the National Council on Wednesday.
Technically speaking, the government needs the votes of at least one opposition party to extend civilian service. A simple majority is sufficient to extend military service from six to nine months. However, the bills would have been introduced to the National Council as a package. The Greens now oppose this because they do not support the extension of military service.
This evening, negotiators from the governing parties will meet with the opposition party. The opposition’s defense spokesperson, David Stögmüller, justifies the decision not to approve the military service reform by stating that they do not want to be held responsible for this mess.
The fact that the potential extension of civilian service is actually part of the overall reform does not seem to bother the Greens. Among the governing parties, however, some are shaking their heads.
Entry into force at the start of the year still theoretically possible
At least there has recently been some progress on the substance of the issue. The ÖVP is no longer completely opposed to the Greens’ demand for an increase in compensation for those performing civilian service. However, no agreement has been reached yet. The preliminary plan calls for amendments to be submitted by December 9, with the laws to be passed at the final session in December.
There is also disagreement over this reform proposal among the governing parties themselves. The Cabinet decision stipulates that civilian service will only be extended once the number of conscripts falls below 13,875. The NEOS have insisted on this. Meanwhile, the ÖVP wants to extend civilian service immediately because applications for civilian service are already skyrocketing due to the uncertainty—even before the reform has taken effect.
The ministers in charge, Claudia Bauer and Klaudia Tanner, have repeatedly voiced criticism of this stance. This has drawn the ire of NEOS and the SPÖ, as they view the ÖVP’s actions as undermining its own resolution. A possible compromise would be to extend civilian service as early as 2028 rather than waiting until 2029. However, NEOS has not been willing to agree to this so far.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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