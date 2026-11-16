Figures Revealed: This Is How Much Social Fraud Costs Us

Hardworking people feel like they’re the ones footing the bill

A survey conducted by the Market Institute for the WKÖ among 1,004 respondents shows how many people think this way. 66 percent believe that it’s too easy to receive social benefits in Austria. Only 16 percent consider access to be somewhat difficult, while 12 percent think it’s just right. The results are even clearer when it comes to the question of fairness. 67 percent believe that those who perform above average at work are not treated fairly by the government in terms of taxes and benefits. Only 29 percent see it differently.