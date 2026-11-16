WKO Calls for Strong Action
Figures Revealed: This Is How Much Social Fraud Costs Us
Going to a party with a cast, taking a vacation on sick leave: The Austrian Chamber of Commerce estimates that cracking down on social welfare fraud could save up to 380 million euros. According to a recent study, two-thirds of Austrians consider the system too generous. The Chamber is therefore now calling for a crackdown.
He wanted to work, just not officially. A father of three applied for a temporary job and made it clear right away: please, off the books. Otherwise, he’d lose his social assistance, rent subsidy, prescription fee exemption, and the increased family allowance. According to his own account, he spent two months of the summer at his home in his country of origin. He did not deregister with the authorities, so his social assistance continued.
The stamp is the goal
This case is one of several reported by companies to the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ). One applicant openly told a hiring manager that he didn’t want the job—he just needed the stamp to qualify for unemployment benefits. After breaking a bone, a female employee was fitted with a cast. Without permission, she traveled to Germany while wearing it, partied there, and failed to show up for a single ÖGK checkup.
A family doctor also has a reputation on Google that few would envy. “If you want to take a vacation on a sick note, you’ve come to the right place,” one patient praises him. Another calls him the “hero of sick notes.” His nickname: “Dr. Holiday.”
Hardworking people feel like they’re the ones footing the bill
A survey conducted by the Market Institute for the WKÖ among 1,004 respondents shows how many people think this way. 66 percent believe that it’s too easy to receive social benefits in Austria. Only 16 percent consider access to be somewhat difficult, while 12 percent think it’s just right. The results are even clearer when it comes to the question of fairness. 67 percent believe that those who perform above average at work are not treated fairly by the government in terms of taxes and benefits. Only 29 percent see it differently.
The system is indeed generous. According to Eurostat, 32.4 percent of economic output goes toward social spending—the highest figure in the EU.
Where the Money Is Leaking
The WKÖ has scrutinized several benefits and estimates that up to 380 million euros could be recovered. It identifies the biggest leaks in these areas:
- Social assistance: Because the federal states pay different amounts, recipients are drawn to Vienna. Around 80 percent of all those eligible for assistance live there, even though jobs are primarily available in the west.
- Labor market: Suitable jobs are turned down, training courses are skipped, and trips abroad are concealed. Those who are abroad are not actually allowed to receive unemployment benefits. The Social Benefits Fraud Task Force (SOLBE) documents every year how often this rule is violated.
- Pensions: In the case of the equalization allowance, income or residences abroad are concealed.
- Health Insurance: E-cards are passed on to people who aren’t even insured here.
Added to this are the costs for employers. Austria continues to pay the full salary starting from the first day of sick leave, for six weeks—and up to twelve weeks for employees with long tenure. This puts the country at the top of the list across the EU.
“Not a Self-Service Store”
“Our social system is a great achievement, but it’s not a self-service store,” says WKÖ Secretary General Jochen Danninger. Sick leave is “not extra vacation at the expense of others.” His message to cheaters: “Social fraud must never pay off.”
Behind this lies frustration with the government as well. It is currently putting together its third anti-fraud package. From the Chamber’s perspective, the government is primarily targeting businesses, tightening controls and increasing bureaucracy there, while social welfare fraud remains unaddressed.
Three “No”s, Money Gone
The WKÖ cites Germany as a model. At the end of September, Berlin adopted an “Action Plan Against Social Benefit Fraud.” The Chamber wants something similar here:
- Social Security, the AMS, and immigration authorities should share their data.
- The SOLBE should be granted more oversight powers.
- Child supplements in social assistance should be the same across Austria.
- Anyone who turns down a job three times within two years should lose their benefits permanently.
- Sick leave should be monitored uniformly nationwide, especially when an employer reports a suspicion.
Danninger calls the social assistance reform, whose review concluded on Friday, a “first step in the right direction.” Now the states must deliver, and they must do so within the nine-month deadline.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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