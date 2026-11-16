Why the former ski star’s villa in the Bahamas is falling into disrepair

Make the building safe—or face demolition

In response to an inquiry from “Krone,” island real estate agent James Sarles writes, in essence: “If a house in Freeport has fallen into such disrepair that it poses a danger to the neighborhood, the port authority requires the owner to make the building safe or tear it down.” In the worst-case scenario, this could be carried out at the expense of the estate. There is also the possibility of seizing the house and property and selling them off.