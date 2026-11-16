There's even a risk of demolition
Why the former ski star’s villa in the Bahamas is falling into disrepair
The inheritance dispute following the death of Anneliese Schuh-Proxauf (98) of Innsbruck has been dragging on for six years. Meanwhile, her idyllic estate in the Bahamas is turning into a “haunted house.” Now it even faces demolition, as a real estate agent on the exotic island revealed to the “Krone.”
A will scribbled on her deathbed has— as reported —been the subject of a civil court case since 2020. An Innsbruck judge who had advised the elderly woman on legal matters suddenly appeared as the primary beneficiary. The former Innsbruck race car driver’s longtime friend (81) refused to accept this. In an earlier will, she had been named the sole heir.
“Terrible condition”—already taken over by homeless people?
It’s a stalemate—and the dispute also leaves the future of the deceased’s dream villa in the Bahamas up in the air. “The house is in a terrible state. In the meantime, even strangers—apparently homeless people—have moved in,” says Uwe Wolff of Berlin. The owner of a consulting firm has been friends with a real estate agent on the exotic island for many years. The agent is keeping an eye on the situation surrounding the villa on Fortune Bay in the city of Freeport.
Make the building safe—or face demolition
In response to an inquiry from “Krone,” island real estate agent James Sarles writes, in essence: “If a house in Freeport has fallen into such disrepair that it poses a danger to the neighborhood, the port authority requires the owner to make the building safe or tear it down.” In the worst-case scenario, this could be carried out at the expense of the estate. There is also the possibility of seizing the house and property and selling them off.
Port Authority Sends Warning Letter to Tyrol
The “Tiroler Krone” has obtained a letter on this matter from the Grand Bahama Port Authority. Dated June 30, 2026, the letter urged the Innsbruck notary and estate administrator to “address this matter immediately.” The letter addresses the risk to public safety, unauthorized persons on the property, and complaints from neighbors in the upscale neighborhood. The Port Authority is tasked with taking action against “unsafe, unsightly, and disruptive conditions on properties.” Urgent maintenance and corrective measures are required within 30 days.
Judge Deems Deathbed Will Valid
Meanwhile, a week ago—during the most recent round of proceedings—the Innsbruck judge and his attorney insisted that the will, including the villa in the Bahamas, was valid. Statements by medical experts that the 98-year-old had suffered from delirium (confusion, impaired consciousness, etc.) were relentlessly questioned.
Relatives of the friend (81) and alleged heir groaned repeatedly in the courtroom. “The opposing side won’t give up,” they fear further legal action, even if the civil court’s initial ruling turns out to be favorable. Will the villa—and thus the estate—continue to suffer?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.