Are “Madmen”
A network of sadists has set its sights on our children
“The Community” is said to be luring young people on social media toward suicide and violence—there are also links to 115 domestic cases. The head of the Federal Criminal Police Office speaks explicitly of “madmen who are attacking our children” and issues an urgent warning.
When children and teenagers retreat into the online world, caution is advised. Authorities have long been aware that pedophiles and radicals are active on social media. Now, in an APA interview, Andreas Holzer, head of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BK), warns parents: “Keep an eye on your children!”
The trigger for this alarming warning is an even more alarming trend online. “The COM,” derived from the English word “community,” is the collective term for perpetrators—most of whom are young themselves—who search for minors via social media, forums, and messaging apps. These minors are “recruited” by building trust between the perpetrator and the victim.
I can quote international investigators here: “We’re dealing with madmen who are preying on our children.”
BK-Direktor Andreas Holzer warnt vor dem Netz „The COM“
They then isolate the children and demand nude photos in order to blackmail them. Subsequently—as in the case of an American (15) sentenced to 80 years or the German-Iranian “White Tiger”—the perpetrators manipulate the victims into self-harm or even drive them to suicide.
20 cases in Austria with solid evidence
To think that we in Austria are an “island of the blessed” in this regard is wishful thinking. According to Holzer, 300 cases have been reanalyzed. In 115 of them, there is suspicion that they are connected to the sadist network. Twenty cases are even considered proven, such as that of a Swedish man arrested in Vienna who tried to drive a girl to her death. The 14-year-old girl who stabbed a 64-year-old woman to death in a Vienna cemetery is also said to have been inspired by the “community.”
Terror, extortion, rape, and abuse are said to have been involved in the cases under investigation. Now, according to Holzer, everyone who works with children must be made aware of the issue as a preventive measure. In addition, the head of the Federal Criminal Police Office is once again calling for adequate monitoring of messaging apps.
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