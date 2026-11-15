A network of sadists has set its sights on our children

20 cases in Austria with solid evidence

To think that we in Austria are an “island of the blessed” in this regard is wishful thinking. According to Holzer, 300 cases have been reanalyzed. In 115 of them, there is suspicion that they are connected to the sadist network. Twenty cases are even considered proven, such as that of a Swedish man arrested in Vienna who tried to drive a girl to her death. The 14-year-old girl who stabbed a 64-year-old woman to death in a Vienna cemetery is also said to have been inspired by the “community.”