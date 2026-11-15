Corruption in Hungary: SPÖ Notes Lack of Outcry from FPÖ

In Austria, the SPÖ was the first to speak out on Sunday in a press release—specifically, to criticize the FPÖ. Party leader Herbert Kickl “and his crew” had “courted Orbán for years” and “hailed his policies as a model,” said Federal Executive Director Klaus Seltenheim. “The FPÖ likes to present itself as an anti-corruption party and plays the role of the big clean-cut hero at every opportunity. But when nearly 18 million euros in cash stashes are found during investigations into a former minister of their political role model, Viktor Orbán, there’s no sign of any outrage from the blue camp,” he added. “On every issue, he’s loud and screams ‘corruption,’ but when it comes to his own people and political role models, he suddenly goes completely silent,” he said, addressing Kickl and accusing him of “telling double standards.”