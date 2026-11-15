“They Courted Orbán”
Corruption in Hungary: SPÖ Notes Lack of Outcry from FPÖ
The newly established anti-corruption agency has seized millions in cash linked to Hungary’s former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Among other places, they discovered the money buried in forests and hidden in farm buildings. On Sunday, Austria’s SPÖ spoke out, noting the lack of an outcry from the FPÖ.
As reported, a total of 17.7 million euros in cash, in various currencies, was found in remote locations. The investigation is targeting a former minister in the government of ex-Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (2010–26). The stash had been meticulously concealed, according to the anti-corruption agency NVVH. Former Minister Miklos Sesztak is accused of accepting bribes, for example, in connection with the purchase of used buses at inflated prices by state-owned transportation companies.
The discovered cash has now been deposited into an account of the Hungarian Treasury. According to Orbán’s successor, Péter Magyar, twelve employees of the state treasury spent eight hours counting the money using five counting machines. He posted a video of this on the platform X.
Here is video footage released by a Hungarian government agency:
After taking office, Magyar announced investigations into corruption and abuse of power under the previous government and established the anti-corruption agency. Three former ministers have already been arrested, including Economy Minister and former central bank chief György Matolcsy.
In Austria, the SPÖ was the first to speak out on Sunday in a press release—specifically, to criticize the FPÖ. Party leader Herbert Kickl “and his crew” had “courted Orbán for years” and “hailed his policies as a model,” said Federal Executive Director Klaus Seltenheim. “The FPÖ likes to present itself as an anti-corruption party and plays the role of the big clean-cut hero at every opportunity. But when nearly 18 million euros in cash stashes are found during investigations into a former minister of their political role model, Viktor Orbán, there’s no sign of any outrage from the blue camp,” he added. “On every issue, he’s loud and screams ‘corruption,’ but when it comes to his own people and political role models, he suddenly goes completely silent,” he said, addressing Kickl and accusing him of “telling double standards.”
Hafenecker: “Sits in the red city hall”
The FPÖ then told the SPÖ that it should put its own house in order first. “Seltenheim doesn’t even know the facts. Seszták is not a Fidesz member; he is a member of parliament for the Christian Democratic KDNP (...)”, said Secretary-General Christian Hafenecker on Sunday. Furthermore, no charges have been filed yet. Corruption should be “prosecuted everywhere, no matter in which country or by whom it is committed.” “Seltenheim should worry less about Budapest and more about Vienna. If the FPÖ takes over red Vienna and opens the drawers in City Hall, the SPÖ will need its outcry for itself,” he added.
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