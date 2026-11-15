Gregoritsch Claps Back at Schlager Critics

Schlager was largely responsible for the national team keeping a clean sheet for the first time in eight matches—a goal that had been clearly articulated ahead of the Ireland game. “Finally kept a clean sheet again,” said head coach Ralf Rangnick after an evening that many described as “complicated.” “It was a battle; that was to be expected,” said Schlager, who had to give way to Florian Wiegele in the 2-2 draw in Dublin in early October. “A very aggressive team, very lively—we already felt that in Ireland. We held our ground, and that’s why it’s a good result.”