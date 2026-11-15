"There are some who..."
Gregoritsch Claps Back at Schlager Critics
“I don’t want to give anyone a platform, but there are some who really lay into Alex,” Michael Gregoritsch said in an ORF interview following the Nations League victory over Ireland (1–0), taking aim at the critics of goalkeeper Alexander Schlager. The ÖFB goalkeeper, who is repeatedly confronted with skeptical comments, had previously delivered a fantastic performance and received plenty of praise for it.
The 1–0 victory over Ireland on Saturday secured Austria’s national soccer team promotion to League A of the Nations League, but it also came with its share of ups and downs on the field. After all, the win in Linz was by no means a sure thing. “We forced the win today,” said assist provider Gregoritsch, whose team had strong support from goalkeeper Schlager in addition to the necessary determination. “He played outstandingly,” said defender Kevin Danso.
Schlager was called upon seven times against the Irish, and in the 87th minute, he secured the three points with a brilliant save against Chiedozie Ogbene from close range. There was no sign that the 30-year-old had played only one club match—in the first round of the DFB Cup—since his move from Salzburg to Werder Bremen this summer. “No problem for me,” Danso remarked. “I feel comfortable when he’s behind me.”
Schlager was largely responsible for the national team keeping a clean sheet for the first time in eight matches—a goal that had been clearly articulated ahead of the Ireland game. “Finally kept a clean sheet again,” said head coach Ralf Rangnick after an evening that many described as “complicated.” “It was a battle; that was to be expected,” said Schlager, who had to give way to Florian Wiegele in the 2-2 draw in Dublin in early October. “A very aggressive team, very lively—we already felt that in Ireland. We held our ground, and that’s why it’s a good result.”
Gregoritsch set Schlager’s critics straight
Rangnick, too, apparently attaches little importance to Schlager’s lack of playing time at Werder. “There were good reasons why he played in the World Cup and was one of our best players there. Today he made at least three or four really good saves,” explained the 68-year-old.
In any case, Gregoritsch didn’t hesitate to give various critics of Schlager’s playing time—especially those “online”—a piece of his mind. “Some people are really laying into Alex,” criticized the Augsburg player, announcing that he would also address the matter via private messages: “This is important to me.”
“He’s such an important part of the team and so crucial on the field,” the forward continued, concluding, “I’m extremely happy with how well he’s playing. He’s one of my closest friends. It’s wonderful to see him perform like this, but it’s no surprise.”
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