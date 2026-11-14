Before the Big Concert: Here’s Where Heidi Klum Is Heading in Vienna

Heidi Klum is usually known for being in a great mood and always ready for the next camera. Upon her arrival in Vienna this time, though, it seemed like she was in need of a little breather. According to eyewitnesses, the model looked a bit tired—but that’s no surprise given her grueling tour schedule. After all, the popular band, which is currently enjoying a major resurgence, played in Leipzig just yesterday. And even Heidi doesn’t have to be in “show mode” around the clock.