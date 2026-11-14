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Before the Big Concert: Here’s Where Heidi Klum Is Heading in Vienna

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14.11.2026 15:33
Heidi Klum upon her arrival in Vienna.
Heidi Klum upon her arrival in Vienna.(Bild: Alexander Tuma)
Porträt von Emily Patek
Von Emily Patek

Off to Vienna for her sweetheart! Ahead of the Tokio Hotel concert on Sunday, the model has already arrived in the capital. Joining her, of course, are Tom Kaulitz, the whole band, and her dog Fritz. Upon arrival, however, the usually bubbly entertainer seemed a bit tired, though she still took time for her fans. 

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Heidi Klum is usually known for being in a great mood and always ready for the next camera. Upon her arrival in Vienna this time, though, it seemed like she was in need of a little breather. According to eyewitnesses, the model looked a bit tired—but that’s no surprise given her grueling tour schedule. After all, the popular band, which is currently enjoying a major resurgence, played in Leipzig just yesterday. And even Heidi doesn’t have to be in “show mode” around the clock.

To Vienna with Her Husband and Dog
In any case, her travel companions were prominent—and on four paws. In addition to the band featuring Tom and Bill Kaulitz, Georg Listing, and Gustav Schäfer, their dog Fritz was also part of the group. 

The reason for the visit is Tokio Hotel’s concert on Sunday, November 15, at the Wiener Stadthalle. There, Tom and his band will take the stage as part of the “Arena Tour 2026.” And the fans’ anticipation is clearly high: the concert is already sold out.

This time, the stage belongs to Tom
While Heidi is usually in the spotlight, this time the big stage belongs to her husband and his bandmates. It remains to be seen whether she’ll be in the audience celebrating along with everyone else at the concert. In any case, Fritz would be the perfect companion for a cozy break before the big show. And there’s still a little time left until Sunday evening to rest her tired eyes—or perhaps to enjoy the city for a day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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