Nations League
7-0 goal fest! The Netherlands crush Greece
The Dutch national team cemented its current status as the top team in Nations League Group A2 in its fifth match. “Oranje” routed Greece 7-0 on Friday at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam in a matchup between two teams that were tied on points going into the game, and now hold all the cards in the race for the group title.
The Dutch unleashed a furious offensive before halftime and scored almost at will. The rout was kicked off by Crysencio Summerville, who capitalized on a deflected pass (6th minute). Then came Tijjani Reijnders’ big moment.
The 28-year-old midfielder hammered the ball under the crossbar from close range after a pass from Veermann (11th minute), scored from close range after two impressive touches by Donyell Malen in the middle (17th minute), and also found the net off a header assist from Denzel Dumfries (33rd minute). It was the first flawless hat trick in the former Manchester City player’s professional career.
Reijnders scored three goals, just as he did recently
He had last scored three goals in a single game at the end of October during his club Al-Qadsia’s 6-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League. Jurrien Timber (40th) added his first goal in a team jersey before halftime following an assist from Malen and then completed a brace after a cross from Dumfries (59th).
Dumfries was also involved in the seventh goal, weaving through the Greek defense and setting up Malen, who finished with clinical precision (62'). The Greeks endured a disastrous day in their first defeat of the current campaign.
The Dutch secured their biggest win since an 8-0 victory over Malta in World Cup qualifying on June 10, 2025. In the current Nations League, they remain undefeated after their third win. As a result, coach Xavi Hernandez’s squad needs just one point on Monday (8:45 p.m.) at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium to clinch first place in the group and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.
Here are all the results:
Switzerland Back in League A
Meanwhile, Switzerland returned to League A immediately. A scoreless draw in Slovenia was enough for Murat Yakin’s team to secure the group title and the accompanying promotion ahead of schedule.
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