Since Her Father’s Death, Daughter (20) Has Been Unable to Work

Accident Committed with Suicidal Intent

As the investigation revealed, a 22-year-old man from Alberndorf at the time had crossed the solid line with his car and crashed head-on into the Linz man’s vehicle. For this, the driver responsible for the fatal crash was sentenced in April 2025 by the Urfahr District Court to a fine for negligent homicide and bodily injury. Next Monday, the young man will appear in court again. During a stay at the Neuromed Campus Linz this summer, he is said to have stated on multiple occasions that he had intentionally driven into oncoming traffic with suicidal intent.