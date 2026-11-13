Tragic Accident
Since Her Father’s Death, Daughter (20) Has Been Unable to Work
A 24-year-old man is alleged to have intentionally driven into oncoming traffic in Upper Austria and is facing murder charges. The surviving daughter of the 58-year-old man from Linz is suffering greatly as a result of the incident. “She wants justice for her father,” her attorney told the “Krone.”
“My client has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder since her father’s accidental death. She suffers from panic attacks and insomnia, has been unable to work since early 2025, and is undergoing treatment,” explains attorney Kevin Rechberger (SDSP Law Firm).
He represents the daughter of the 58-year-old man from Linz who was killed in a head-on collision on the B126 in Kirchschlag on the night of October 21, 2024. His partner, who was riding in the passenger seat, survived but was seriously injured.
Accident Committed with Suicidal Intent
As the investigation revealed, a 22-year-old man from Alberndorf at the time had crossed the solid line with his car and crashed head-on into the Linz man’s vehicle. For this, the driver responsible for the fatal crash was sentenced in April 2025 by the Urfahr District Court to a fine for negligent homicide and bodily injury. Next Monday, the young man will appear in court again. During a stay at the Neuromed Campus Linz this summer, he is said to have stated on multiple occasions that he had intentionally driven into oncoming traffic with suicidal intent.
Mentally competent at the time of the crime
The case has been reopened, and the now 24-year-old must answer charges of murder and attempted murder at the Linz Regional Court. According to an expert opinion, the defendant was of sound mind at the time of the crime. However, since he is said to suffer from a personality disorder with schizoid traits and has an unfavorable risk assessment, the Linz District Attorney’s Office has requested that, in the event of a conviction, he be committed to a forensic-therapeutic center.
“It was not murder, but an accident that my client has still not come to terms with to this day.”
Manfred Arthofer, Verteidiger des 24-Jährigen
“She wants justice”
What does Rechberger hope to achieve for his client? “She wants justice for her father and appropriate compensation for the tragic consequences and aftereffects.” The 20-year-old has joined the proceedings, seeking 5,000 euros in partial compensation for pain and suffering.
Manfred Arthofer represents the defendant. Regarding the upcoming trial, he says: “It was not murder, but an accident that my client has still not come to terms with to this day. He only developed depression afterward; before the accident, he was living life to the fullest.” Accordingly, the 24-year-old is unlikely to plead guilty to the murder charge.
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