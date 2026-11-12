Nvidia CEO Resigns Following Scandal Over Extramarital Affairs!

Kress, 59, assumed her current position in 2013. Prior to that, she had worked at other technology companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, and Texas Instruments. She was the obvious choice, said analyst Josh Gilbert of the online brokerage eToro ahead of the announcement. “She is a familiar and trustworthy voice for the market at a time when it desperately needs one.” The espionage scandal is further fraying the nerves of investors, who were already on edge due to speculation about a slowdown in the AI boom.