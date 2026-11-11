State Orders Investigation into Allegations by Financial Regulatory Authority

Serious Allegations

According to an investigation by the German news magazine “Spiegel,” the Catholic Order of the Brothers of Mercy is alleged to have charged its own hospitals for medications at prices that in some cases included enormous markups. This may have artificially inflated the hospitals’ operating losses—and thus also the payments made by the public sector. The presumption of innocence applies.

An example from Linz

An example from Linz: According to internal documents, a simple antibiotic was purchased for an average of 19.49 euros and resold to the Deaconesses’ Clinic on Weißenwolffstraße in Linz for 24.15 euros. The order’s own hospital on Seilerstätte, however, had to pay more than ten times that amount—a whopping 241.25 euros—for the same medication.