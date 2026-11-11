Account Emptied Earlier
Widow Collects 4,500 Euros After Clan Leader’s Death
For years, a large Romanian family suspected of welfare fraud has allegedly been cashing in. Now one of the clan leaders has fallen to his death during construction work in Vienna. The very same government that he is alleged to have been taking advantage of is now helping his widow and five children with 4,500 euros per month.
According to judicial investigations so far, the suspicious “business model” of the extended family from Lower Austria is always the same: they set up companies, falsely hire family members to meet insurance requirements, collect welfare benefits on the side, and at the same time pay no health insurance premiums or other government taxes.
Bankrupt Man Lives in a Mansion and Empties His Bank Account
In one of the countless bankruptcy proceedings last year, things came to a head. When attorney Manfred Arbacher-Stöger showed up at the newly built villa—which had been purchased despite the official bankruptcy—to get an overview of the situation for the creditors, the company boss and his brother-in-law lost their tempers.
No wonder: The bankrupt man had apparently emptied his account with cash withdrawals totaling just under 250,000 euros. Most recently, the official bank balance stood at only 243 euros and five cents.
Drove Car Toward Lawyer
After initial threats, the close relative of the flamboyant businessman reportedly got into his car, stepped on the gas—and drove straight toward the bankruptcy trustee. It was only when the lawyer, facing this life-threatening situation, reached for his pistol—which he was authorized to carry under a gun permit—that the unruly driver stopped just in front of him.
The Romanian is no stranger to trouble in other respects either. Because he is alleged to have siphoned off or set aside several hundred thousand euros during a bankruptcy proceeding, he had already been sentenced to a suspended prison term. Now the 45-year-old is dead!
As it has now come to light, a tragedy occurred as early as the beginning of October. The man fell from the fifth floor to his death in a workplace accident in Vienna’s third district, Landstraße.
Debts to Health Insurance Fund—State to Support Widow and Children
He is survived by his wife and five children. Although just one bankrupt company owned by the Romanian clan owes the health insurance fund more than 40,000 euros in arrears, the government is now stepping in to support the surviving family members. The widow’s and orphan’s pensions, as well as compensation payments, amount to approximately 4,500 euros per month for the family of six …
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.