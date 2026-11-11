Widow Collects 4,500 Euros After Clan Leader’s Death

Debts to Health Insurance Fund—State to Support Widow and Children

He is survived by his wife and five children. Although just one bankrupt company owned by the Romanian clan owes the health insurance fund more than 40,000 euros in arrears, the government is now stepping in to support the surviving family members. The widow’s and orphan’s pensions, as well as compensation payments, amount to approximately 4,500 euros per month for the family of six …