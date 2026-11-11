In Upper Austria
Chamber of Commerce Lowers Dues and Cuts 50 Jobs
On Tuesday, the Economic Parliament of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKOÖ) approved the reduction of Chamber Dues 2, marking the “final major step toward implementing the reform,” according to the chamber. At the same time, 50 positions will be eliminated as a cost-saving measure.
Triggered by the crisis at the Chamber of Commerce at the federal level—specifically, lavish salary increases that were later rescinded—the chamber in Upper Austria has also adopted a reform program. Key points: Chamber Dues 2 will be reduced, and 50 of the approximately 400 employees will be laid off— as reported by the “Krone.”
On Tuesday evening, the reform measures were officially approved by the Economic Parliament. The WKOÖ is lowering Chamber Dues 2—which must be paid by companies—from the current 0.19 percent of a company’s total payroll to 0.18 percent starting in 2027, to 0.17 percent starting in 2028, and to 0.16 percent starting in 2029. This is expected to reduce the financial burden on member companies by approximately ten million euros annually.
Offset by Cost Savings
The contribution reduction will be financed through structural cost savings and more efficient organization. According to the WKOÖ, the workforce has already been reduced by 20 full-time equivalents this year. Over the next three years, an additional 30 positions are to be eliminated through natural attrition and by not filling vacancies.
For the nationwide reform group, the WKOÖ developed the 1+2 model for advocacy and service issues. Under this model, the Federal Chamber of Commerce is to develop its positions on individual topics in collaboration with two specialized regional chambers.
“Our goal is a lean and effective Chamber of Commerce. We allocate our resources where they bring the greatest benefit to our members,” says WKOÖ President Doris Hummer in light of the decisions.
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