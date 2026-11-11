Voestalpine Reports 46% Increase in Profit in the First Half of the Year

In the first half of the year, the Group consistently continued the reorganization of those business units facing structural changes. Specifically, according to the information provided, this primarily involves the Automotive Components division, with the goal of securing the automotive supply business of the Metal Forming Division in the long term. On the other hand, the High Performance Metals Division is being restructured to focus its product portfolio on high-performance materials. These measures are now nearly complete and are increasingly showing positive effects.