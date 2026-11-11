Dramatic Accident
“It Would Be a Dream If Dani Could Live Independently”
A four-year-old girl from the Innviertel region suffered severe brain damage in a dramatic accident involving a wall-mounted roller blind at her parents’ farm. Costly therapies and the family’s selfless care are helping to improve her condition. Financially, however, this is a heavy burden for her family to bear.
When Daniela smiles, it immediately warms the heart of anyone looking at her. Despite the severe blow that completely turned the four-year-old’s life and that of her family upside down in June 2024, she seems happy.
Two years ago, while playing with her two sisters on her parents’ farm in the Schärding district, the girl was trapped for an extended period between metal bars by an automatic roller blind.
Resuscitation efforts lasted ten minutes
When her father finally managed to free her, the little girl had stopped breathing. For ten minutes, desperate attempts were made to resuscitate her—then her pupils began to react again. When Daniela awoke from the medically induced coma at the hospital, it was clear: she had suffered severe impairment (hypoxic brain damage).
The four-year-old is adored by her family—the farming couple Jasmin (38) and Andreas (37), as well as her sisters Valerie (14), Leonie (9), and Johanna (7). The five of them do everything they can to help and support Daniela as best they can.
Grim Medical Prognoses
“Our biggest dream would be for her to lead an independent life one day,” says her mother, Jasmin, as she lovingly hugs her youngest daughter and kisses her. The fact that Daniela can now say the words “Mama” and “Papa” as well as “Yes” and “No” brings tears of emotion to the 38-year-old’s eyes. That’s because the mother tirelessly takes her child to expensive therapies that, contrary to the doctors’ bleak prognoses, are showing noticeable progress.
“Daniela has learned to eat and drink again, can now hold her head up straight, sucks her thumb with the hand on the more severely affected side of her body, and no longer has epileptic seizures.” Jasmin has completely dedicated her life to caring for her little one. “We’re now in the intensive therapy phase, during which further improvement is still possible. Once Jasmin gets older, it will be much more difficult.”
Please help us, too!
Dear Readers!
If you’d like to help Daniela, please donate to our “Krone” special account at Hypo Oberösterreich using the reference “Rollo ”:
IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002;
BIC: OBLAAT2L
If you’re donating via online banking, please make sure the account name “Verein Krone-Leser helfen” is listed.
Donors may choose to have their names published in our newspaper. If you wish to remain anonymous, please indicate this specifically in the “Purpose” field. Donations are tax-deductible!
Children’s Rehabilitation and Surgery
Several stays at a children’s rehabilitation center in Bisamberg (Lower Austria), which are not covered by health insurance (10,000 euros each), will be necessary in 2027, as will a fascia surgery in Barcelona (8,000 euros). A stairlift would also need to be installed. “All of this is causing us great financial concern,” says Jasmin.
It would be wonderful if the “Krone” family could help her.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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