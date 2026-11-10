Verdict in Murder Trial
The Fabian Case: Life in Prison for Gina H.!
A verdict was handed down on Tuesday in the case of the murdered eight-year-old Fabian—30-year-old Gina H. was found guilty. She was sentenced to life in prison for murder.
After 34 days of trial, clarity has been achieved in the Fabian case. The court also recognized the exceptional gravity of the defendant’s guilt. As a result, early release after 15 years is practically out of the question. The verdict is not yet final.
Eight-Year-Old Killed with Knife Stabs
In October 2025, the 30-year-old lured the boy out of his mother’s apartment under false pretenses. She then stabbed him to death at a remote pond. After the crime, she set the body on fire.
Case Shocked the Entire Country
The murder of the elementary school student from Güstrow drew widespread attention and caused deep shock in Germany and beyond its borders in October 2025. For days, hundreds of police officers had been searching for the boy—until, on October 14, 2025, the body of a child was found at a small farm pond near Klein Upahl, southwest of Güstrow. The body was identified shortly thereafter as Fabian.
It was the defendant herself, of all people, who reported the discovery to the police. She initially told the officers that she had stumbled upon the dead child by chance while out walking with her friend and their dogs. Later, she admitted that this was a lie and that she had already been at the scene twice the previous evening, each time with a different acquaintance.
Relationship Conflict as the Motive
The German woman had been in a relationship with Fabian’s father for years, though the relationship ended in August of last year. According to the prosecution, from the defendant’s perspective, Fabian stood in the way of her continuing the relationship with Fabian’s father. According to the father, the relationship between him and the defendant has since been rekindled, even while the defendant was in custody. He had also been caring for the defendant’s horses over the past few months.
In its closing argument, the prosecution spoke of a coherent and unambiguous chain of circumstantial evidence and emphasized that, even without a confession or direct eyewitnesses, there was no reasonable doubt as to the defendant’s guilt.
Woman Maintains Her Innocence
The 30-year-old maintained her innocence. “I will fight until I am free again,” she said. Even after a trial lasting more than 30 days in total, her defense attorneys saw many unanswered questions and, in accordance with the principle of “in dubio pro reo”—in case of doubt, in favor of the defendant—had pleaded for an acquittal.
The criminal trial attracted significant public interest from the very beginning. Long lines of spectators formed outside the courthouse again hours before the trial began on the day the verdict was to be handed down. Fabian’s mother attended nearly every day of the trial in person as a civil plaintiff. The large Courtroom 2002 was filled to capacity on many days—including the final hearing.
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