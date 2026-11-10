The Fabian Case: Life in Prison for Gina H.!

Relationship Conflict as the Motive

The German woman had been in a relationship with Fabian’s father for years, though the relationship ended in August of last year. According to the prosecution, from the defendant’s perspective, Fabian stood in the way of her continuing the relationship with Fabian’s father. According to the father, the relationship between him and the defendant has since been rekindled, even while the defendant was in custody. He had also been caring for the defendant’s horses over the past few months.