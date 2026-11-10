Asbestos Scandal: Authorities Face Lawsuits Seeking Millions

“The sudden claim in December 2025 that there was a danger to life was never true,” clarifies Frank Eichhorn, operations manager of the Pilgersdorf quarry. Naturally occurring asbestos was suspected at four quarries in central and southern Burgenland. According to the state, samples taken in November 2025 tested positive. At the time, officials stated that a health risk could not be ruled out. The district administrations ordered an immediate halt to mining operations.

This cost the companies millions, according to the “Krone.” The operators therefore had the Institute for Hazardous Substances Research of the German Occupational Safety and Health Association for Raw Materials and the Chemical Industry, as well as CRB Analyse Service GmbH, examine the rock products using the downpipe method—and the results are leaving the authorities struggling to explain their actions.