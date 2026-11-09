Emotional Video Message from Vonn Ahead of Her Ninth Surgery

“Basically, we’re removing all the plates and screws”

Speaking about the planned procedure, she said: “Basically, we’re removing all the plates and screws—essentially all the implant material—so that we can insert a new anterior cruciate ligament, because due to all the plates, I still don’t have an anterior cruciate ligament.” She had waited nine months “so that my bone could heal and we could repair the anterior cruciate ligament, and my bone has healed, which is great. Great news.” But now she has to deal with the ACL issue. The holes in her bones caused by the screws also still need to heal. However, she has friends and family around her. “Everything’s going to go great.”