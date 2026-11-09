"I pray that ..."
Emotional Video Message from Vonn Ahead of Her Ninth Surgery
Shortly before her next surgery, alpine skier Lindsey Vonn offered some insights into her inner thoughts. “This will be my ninth surgery. I’m recording this video ahead of time because I’m actually pretty nervous,” the 42-year-old U.S. star said on Instagram.
In the caption accompanying the video, she wrote, referring to the surgery: “I pray that this will be my last one.” She did not mention any possible plans for a comeback.
Since Vonn needs to have a new cruciate ligament implanted in her knee, she expects to be sidelined for another six to nine months. “There are still things that could change during the surgery, so we’ll have to wait and see how it goes, but I’ll keep you updated on my progress as soon as I come out of the operating room and start recovering,” she wrote.
The former “Speed Queen” had fallen during the Olympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo in February and suffered serious injuries. Due to a complex fracture of her left tibia, she had to undergo multiple surgeries. The four-time overall World Cup champion announced that she definitely wants to ski again—though it remains to be seen whether that will be in the World Cup.
“Basically, we’re removing all the plates and screws”
Speaking about the planned procedure, she said: “Basically, we’re removing all the plates and screws—essentially all the implant material—so that we can insert a new anterior cruciate ligament, because due to all the plates, I still don’t have an anterior cruciate ligament.” She had waited nine months “so that my bone could heal and we could repair the anterior cruciate ligament, and my bone has healed, which is great. Great news.” But now she has to deal with the ACL issue. The holes in her bones caused by the screws also still need to heal. However, she has friends and family around her. “Everything’s going to go great.”
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