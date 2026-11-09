Women's Ice Hockey World Championship
1-11! Austria Takes a Beating Against the U.S.
Austria’s women’s ice hockey team got a real lesson at the World Championship in Esbjerg, Denmark!
Facing the defending champions and Olympic gold medalists, the U.S., head coach Alexander Bröms’s squad suffered the heavy defeat they had feared, losing 1-11 (0-4, 0-4, 1-3). Annika Fazokas scored the consolation goal. The ÖEHV team remains at zero points in Group A after three games. The Red-White-Red will play their final group match on Tuesday (7 p.m.) against Switzerland.
“11–1 is definitely a tough result. You could really tell we were out there playing against 25 full-time professionals—we definitely felt that. They punished us for every little mistake,” explained captain Anna Meixner after the game on ORF TV. “Nevertheless, we have nothing to be ashamed of. I think we gave it everything we had. I’m really proud of the team.”
The difference in class was evident
The Austrians fought hard and got off to a decent start. However, a spectacular solo run by Caroline Harvey put the favorites ahead (10th minute). Goaltender Magdalena Luggin was repeatedly in the spotlight and made several outstanding saves. But the 21-year-old goalie had no chance against a shot by U.S. star Hilary Knight that made it 2–0 (13th minute). The difference in class was now evident, as Harvey (17th minute) and Tessa Janecke (18th minute) added to the lead before the end of the first period.
A one-sided affair on the ice
The second period began with Janecke scoring to make it 5–0 just nine seconds in. The U.S. team mercilessly exploited their physical and skating advantages, as well as their superior speed. Joy Dunne (26th minute), Lacey Eden (36th) and Megan Keller (38th) built an 8–0 lead by the second intermission. In the final period, Knight (49th), Rory Guilday (52nd), and Harvey (54th) scored again. Fazokas finally provided the highlight from the Austrian perspective (55th minute), and her goal was celebrated enthusiastically. It was the first goal the U.S. team had conceded in this tournament.
The team led by captain Anna Meixner had lost its first two games in its World Championship debut against the Czech Republic (1–4) and Germany (0–2). They must now defeat the favored Swiss team; otherwise, they’ll face the last-place team in Group B on Friday in Herning in a battle to avoid relegation. “We want to give it everything we’ve got one more time, dig deep, and hopefully pull off a surprise,” said Meixner.
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