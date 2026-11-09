1-11! Austria Takes a Beating Against the U.S.

A one-sided affair on the ice

The second period began with Janecke scoring to make it 5–0 just nine seconds in. The U.S. team mercilessly exploited their physical and skating advantages, as well as their superior speed. Joy Dunne (26th minute), Lacey Eden (36th) and Megan Keller (38th) built an 8–0 lead by the second intermission. In the final period, Knight (49th), Rory Guilday (52nd), and Harvey (54th) scored again. Fazokas finally provided the highlight from the Austrian perspective (55th minute), and her goal was celebrated enthusiastically. It was the first goal the U.S. team had conceded in this tournament.