Republican Seeks to Fire Trump’s Secretary of Defense

The Senate would also have to approve the impeachment

According to Massie, Hegseth is accused of misconduct in eight areas. For instance, he is alleged to have pushed forward the war against Iran without congressional approval and to have exceeded his authority as Secretary of Defense. However, there are significant hurdles to impeachment: If the House of Representatives approves the charges, a so-called impeachment trial would begin in the Senate. In that chamber of Congress, a two-thirds majority would then be required to remove Hegseth from office.