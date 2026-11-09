Proceedings Initiated
Republican Seeks to Fire Trump’s Secretary of Defense
Following the electoral defeat in the U.S. midterm elections, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is serving as a scapegoat. Now, impeachment proceedings have been initiated against the Pentagon chief—the motion comes from within his own party.
Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman critical of Trump, launched the proceedings on Monday in Washington by presenting articles of impeachment against Hegseth. The House of Representatives could vote on the matter as early as Wednesday.
The Senate would also have to approve the impeachment
According to Massie, Hegseth is accused of misconduct in eight areas. For instance, he is alleged to have pushed forward the war against Iran without congressional approval and to have exceeded his authority as Secretary of Defense. However, there are significant hurdles to impeachment: If the House of Representatives approves the charges, a so-called impeachment trial would begin in the Senate. In that chamber of Congress, a two-thirds majority would then be required to remove Hegseth from office.
Hegseth Holds Rare Press Conference
Faced with mounting pressure over his handling of the war against Iran, Hegseth announced his first press conference at the Pentagon in about half a year. He told reporters that the press conference would also address the planned impeachment proceedings against him. The press conference is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. (CET). According to media reports, this will be Hegseth’s first press conference at the Pentagon since May.
Following the devastating defeat in the midterms, President Donald Trump’s administration is under pressure over its handling of the Iran War. Republican Representative Massie—who had already broken with Trump before the election—had filed a motion to impeach the defense secretary against this backdrop. The motion, which was submitted back in September, could be debated in the House of Representatives this week.
Hegseth: No Worries About Impeachment
Republican Representative French Hill did not rule out supporting impeachment over the weekend. “I want to follow the debate on this to see if it warrants impeachment proceedings,” he told CBS. Even if the House of Representatives were to approve Hegseth’s impeachment with the votes of Democrats and some Republicans, he is unlikely to be removed from office—because a two-thirds majority would be required in the Senate.
When asked whether he had enough Republicans behind him to avert the proceedings, Hegseth said, “We’re not worried about that.”
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