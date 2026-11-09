Comedian Russell Brand XY must serve XY years in prison!

Sentence Covers Four Offenses

He received the main sentence of nine years for the rape of a 21-year-old female fan in 2009 following a performance in London. In addition, he received further prison terms for sexual assault: nine months for an incident at a London bar in 2004, during which he allegedly groped a woman’s breast; 18 months for another assault at the Choice FM studios in London in 2004 or 2005, and eight months for an incident in 2009 while working on a Channel 4 project, during which he allegedly placed his head in a female colleague’s genital area without her consent.