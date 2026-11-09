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Barely open, already packed: Vienna flocks to Advent markets
In eastern Austria, the race to Christmas has begun: Against the imperial backdrop of Schönbrunn Palace, a winter wonderland awaits—one that can only be enjoyed with a great deal of patience. Long lines form as early as the beginning of November, and one stand is particularly popular.
Sunday evening, traffic jam in front of Schönbrunn; the large parking lot is full, and crowds are streaming from the subway station toward the palace. Their common destination: the Christmas market. A colorful babble of languages fills the air. But it’s not just tourists making their way to the Ehrenhof, the square in front of the palace, which attracts young and old alike with its glittering Christmas wonderland, complete with an ice-skating rink.
A rush for roasted almonds
The Viennese are out and about, too, standing in line in front of the food stalls. The vendors show plenty of creativity when it comes to cuisine and pricing. At one kiosk, “Asteroid Punch” is served for six euros; elsewhere, the aroma of “Sisi Punch” wafts through the air for 7.50 euros. Long lines form at the food stalls: a fried chicken cheeseburger for 10.50 euros promises luxury fast food.
Nevertheless, a touch of nostalgia is a must in front of the former imperial chambers. Thus, unique handicrafts are on offer.
Even in the heart of Vienna, the church has already jumped on the bandwagon of an early Christmas start: A small, contemplative Christmas market has been set up in front of St. Stephen’s Cathedral since the weekend. And here, too: not a trace of contemplation—just long lines and dense crowds around the booths.
Gingerbread as early as August
Overall, Christmas is starting earlier and earlier: According to an analysis by YouGov, one in ten Austrians isalreadysnacking on Christmas treatsas early as August. Gingerbread remains the most popular classic.
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