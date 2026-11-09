Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Gutscheine
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Video Shows Snakes

Barely open, already packed: Vienna flocks to Advent markets

Nachrichten
09.11.2026 14:33
(Bild: Martina Münzer, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Martina Münzer-Greier
Von Martina Münzer-Greier

In eastern Austria, the race to Christmas has begun: Against the imperial backdrop of Schönbrunn Palace, a winter wonderland awaits—one that can only be enjoyed with a great deal of patience. Long lines form as early as the beginning of November, and one stand is particularly popular.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Sunday evening, traffic jam in front of Schönbrunn; the large parking lot is full, and crowds are streaming from the subway station toward the palace. Their common destination: the Christmas market. A colorful babble of languages fills the air. But it’s not just tourists making their way to the Ehrenhof, the square in front of the palace, which attracts young and old alike with its glittering Christmas wonderland, complete with an ice-skating rink.

If you want roasted almonds in Schönbrunn, you’ll need a lot of patience.
If you want roasted almonds in Schönbrunn, you’ll need a lot of patience.(Bild: Martina Münzer, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Martina Münzer)

A rush for roasted almonds
The Viennese are out and about, too, standing in line in front of the food stalls. The vendors show plenty of creativity when it comes to cuisine and pricing. At one kiosk, “Asteroid Punch” is served for six euros; elsewhere, the aroma of “Sisi Punch” wafts through the air for 7.50 euros. Long lines form at the food stalls: a fried chicken cheeseburger for 10.50 euros promises luxury fast food.

Nevertheless, a touch of nostalgia is a must in front of the former imperial chambers. Thus, unique handicrafts are on offer. 

Even in the heart of Vienna, the church has already jumped on the bandwagon of an early Christmas start: A small, contemplative Christmas market has been set up in front of St. Stephen’s Cathedral since the weekend. And here, too: not a trace of contemplation—just long lines and dense crowds around the booths.

Gingerbread as early as August
Overall, Christmas is starting earlier and earlier: According to an analysis by YouGov, one in ten Austrians isalreadysnacking on Christmas treatsas early as August. Gingerbread remains the most popular classic. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
09.11.2026 14:33
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Marken
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf