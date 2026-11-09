Barely open, already packed: Vienna flocks to Advent markets

Even in the heart of Vienna, the church has already jumped on the bandwagon of an early Christmas start: A small, contemplative Christmas market has been set up in front of St. Stephen’s Cathedral since the weekend. And here, too: not a trace of contemplation—just long lines and dense crowds around the booths.

Gingerbread as early as August

Overall, Christmas is starting earlier and earlier: According to an analysis by YouGov, one in ten Austrians isalreadysnacking on Christmas treatsas early as August. Gingerbread remains the most popular classic.