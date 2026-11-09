Bus Accident That Left Six Injured Is Nearing Resolution

A decision on charges will be made shortly

In addition to the driver—who was employed on a part-time basis by the bus company—and the children, a 52-year-old chaperone was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident. She reportedly stated during questioning that she had driven the route that day and dropped off the children. According to the district attorney’s office, she cannot recall the sequence of events leading up to the accident, nor whether she had screamed before the collision. Until the matter is fully clarified, both drivers are being treated as suspects. A decision on whether to file charges of negligent bodily injury will be made in the coming weeks.