Police Report Complete
Bus Accident That Left Six Injured Is Nearing Resolution
Four young children and two adults were injured, some seriously, in a collision between a kindergarten bus and a truck in St. Marienkirchen am Hausruck in September. The police report and the toxicology report are now available. The “Krone” has seen the contents.
About seven weeks have passed since the horrific accident involving a kindergarten bus in St. Marienkirchen am Hausruck. On that September 17, four families waited in vain for their children to return home from daycare, because shortly after noon, the kindergarten bus had collided with a truck at a local intersection.
Four Injured
Three toddlers and the 52-year-old bus attendant were seriously injured, while the driver (65) and another child sustained injuries of an unspecified severity. One child was in critical condition for days but is now reportedly recovering from his injuries, as are the others, given the circumstances.
No Findings from Toxicological Reports
The Ried District Attorney’s Office had launched a preliminary investigation following the accident, and the first results are now available. The toxicological reports for the drivers were negative. When the bus driver (65) from Haag/H. attempted to cross Geiersberger Bezirksstraße, she was not impaired by alcohol or any other substances.
While the 65-year-old told police she could no longer remember the accident, the truck driver (61) from Meggenhofen stated that he had noticed the bus. “He stated that he suspected the bus would not stop and that he was unable to prevent a collision despite slamming on the brakes,” said District Attorney Franz Zimmer.
A decision on charges will be made shortly
In addition to the driver—who was employed on a part-time basis by the bus company—and the children, a 52-year-old chaperone was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident. She reportedly stated during questioning that she had driven the route that day and dropped off the children. According to the district attorney’s office, she cannot recall the sequence of events leading up to the accident, nor whether she had screamed before the collision. Until the matter is fully clarified, both drivers are being treated as suspects. A decision on whether to file charges of negligent bodily injury will be made in the coming weeks.
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