Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Gutscheine
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the Terror in Krakow

Classmate on the perpetrator: “He drew people hanging”

Nachrichten
08.11.2026 08:15
After an exchange of gunfire with the police, the attacker was shot by law enforcement officers ...
After an exchange of gunfire with the police, the attacker was shot by law enforcement officers and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.(Bild: Krone-Collage/EPA/Piotr Polak)
Porträt von Mara Tremschnig
Von Mara Tremschnig

On Saturday afternoon, an armed lone gunman opened fire in Kraków’s bustling Main Market Square, killing six passersby and injuring several others, including an Austrian. After an exchange of gunfire with police, the seriously injured Michał O. (24) was arrested. Investigators discovered three more bodies—members of his family—in his apartment. A shocked classmate said of the perpetrator: “He drew people with weapons and corpses and wanted to become a bomber.”

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Anger and horror prevail following the terrorist attack in the popular Polish tourist city of Kraków; flags are flying at half-mast. As more and more details from the investigation leak out, a former classmate paints a grim picture: She recounts disturbing experiences from their time together in school.

“I’m coming to school with a gun”
The woman recalls an art class. “In disturbing drawings, Michał depicted people who had been hanged or people with weapons. We asked him what exactly the drawings depicted, and he said it was an attack on the school, that there were bodies there, and that he would come to school with this gun,” she told “Radio Eska.”

Images from Kraków:

Class with a gas mask
When friends asked him about these scenes and the drawings, he reportedly replied that he wanted to become a “bomber.” However, they did not interpret this incident as a sign of an actual attack. On one occasion, Michał O. also logged into an online class wearing a gas mask. The rest of the family was described by neighbors as “calm” and “normal.”

Hintergrund und Fakten
Was am Samstag geschehen war
  • Perpetrator Wore Camouflage Clothing: Around 3:00 p.m., the perpetrator opened fire on passersby from a vehicle in the bustling Main Market Square (Rynek Główny) using a weapon resembling an AR-15 assault rifle. He is said to have been wearing camouflage clothing and a helmet.
  • Tourists were also shot:Six people (four women and two men) diedinthe market square. At least 15 others were injured, 12 of them seriously or critically. Some are from abroad, including Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Russia. On Sunday morning, according to the news portal “onet,” law enforcement announced that “all those injured in the attack are expected to survive.”
  • Call for blood donations: Among the injured are two police officers who heroically confronted the shooter, including a former soldier of the 6th Airborne Brigade named Jakub Kulik. Both were seriously wounded and have already undergone surgery; their condition is said to have “improved slightly.” An urgent appeal for blood donations is currently underway for Kulik, who requires the relatively rare AB Rh+ blood type.
  • Operation within three minutes: Three minutes after the first emergency call,the perpetrator was shot by police officers who rushed to the scene and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński, he is in “life-threatening condition.”
  • Downtown cordoned off: Parts of downtown will remain closed off for checks on Sunday as well, and cars still need to be towed.
Die Karte zeigt die Lage von Krakau im Süden Polens, nahe der Grenze zur Slowakei. Ein Symbol markiert Krakau als Ort eines tödlichen Schussangriffs in der historischen Altstadt. Die Nachbarländer Polen, Tschechien, Slowakei, Belarus, Ukraine, Litauen und Russland werden ebenfalls dargestellt. Quelle: APA.
  • More Dead Foundin Apartment: During the subsequent search of the suspect’s apartment, emergency responders (using drones) discovered three more bodies (two women and one man) at . According to the spokesperson for the police headquarters, Inspector Andrzej Fijołek, the victims are the parents (53 and 52) and the sister (21) of the attacker.
  • Two Days of National Mourning: Two days of national mourning were declaredin Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk traveled to Kraków in person and called on all political camps not to exploit the tragedy for partisan political gain. 
  • A Thousand Officers on Duty: A total of 1,100 police officers are reported to have been on duty in Kraków on Saturday in connection with the shooting.
  • Father owned eleven weapons: Michał O. is said to have acted alone and to have been influenced by “far-right” and “ultranationalist” ideologies. Additional firearms and ammunition were found in his car. His father, a sport shooter, is said to have held an official permit to own at least eleven different models. Seven of them were seized from the apartment.

  • Still at the soccer stadium on Friday: According to the newspaper “Echo Dnia,” the perpetrator completed training at the Center for Vocational and Continuing Education in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski—about two hours from Kraków. He is also said to have watched a soccer derby at the stadium on Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
08.11.2026 08:15
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Marken
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf