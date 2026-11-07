Is Trump on his way out? Speculation about his resignation is now rife

The political air is getting thinner for Donald Trump in Washington. In the midterm elections, the Republicans lost their majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Starting in January, the Democrats will thus be able to block the president’s key initiatives, complicate personnel decisions, and scrutinize his administration. As the German newspaper “Bild” reports, there is now even speculation as to whether Trump might throw in the towel early in light of the impending loss of power.