What Benko Wanted from His Foundations

For example, point 1 of the Word document seized from Benko states: “Reallocate gold into fixed-income government bonds.” Point 2: “Sell the houses and landmark properties of Villa Eden Gardone (to be rented out in the meantime)—also invest in fixed-income government bonds.” In addition, the Tyrolean apparently gave thought to the Ingbe Foundation’s distributions to his children: Each child was to receive ten million euros “upon reaching the age of majority,” “for their own real estate and to get started in life.” From then on, each child was also to receive a minimum annual distribution of one million euros from the foundation’s assets. His wife was to make do with half a million.