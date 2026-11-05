2027 Renovation Now Confirmed
A Decade-Long Struggle: “We Never Gave Up”
For years, there were discussions, delays, and waiting. But now a breakthrough has been achieved: The completely outdated police station in Haid will finally be expanded and completely renovated. Ansfelden’s FP city leader, Christian Partoll, had repeatedly applied pressure, even to the relevant authorities in Vienna. Now the contracts have been signed, and work is set to begin in 2027.
It’s a story that has spanned more than a decade—a story of cramped quarters, outdated infrastructure, countless discussions, and endless delays. The Ansfelden police station, better known as the Haid police post, has long been too small and has not met the requirements of a modern police station for years. Yet while the need for action was undisputed, very little progress was made for a long time.
A Years-Long Struggle for Better Conditions
Time and again, attention was drawn to the intolerable conditions, and time and again, improvements were demanded. Ansfelden’s mayor, Christian Partoll, also refused to let the issue drop. He held talks, intervened with the relevant federal agencies, and traveled to Vienna several times for this purpose. Now he can finally report a success: The contracts for the comprehensive expansion and complete renovation have been signed. “I’ve been to Vienna countless times, applied pressure to the Financial Procurator’s Office and the relevant agencies, and followed up again and again. Now we’ve finally achieved a breakthrough,” Partoll says happily.
“No Broom Closet” for Police Officers
The fact that law enforcement officers have had to perform their duties for years under difficult spatial conditions particularly upsets the mayor. After all, this isn’t just about a building, but also about the working conditions of the people who ensure the public’s safety day in and day out. “Those who put their lives on the line for our safety every day deserve the best possible infrastructure—not a broom closet,” Partoll makes clear.
Sharp Criticism of Federal Authorities
Despite his joy over the breakthrough, the mayor remains frustrated by the years-long delay. After all, the first calls for a modern police station date back more than ten years. Partoll cannot understand why it took so long for any progress to be made on the matter. “It’s a disgrace when such an important security project is dragged out by federal authorities for over a decade. Apparently, it takes massive pressure, strong persistence, and relentless follow-up from the municipalities to get anything done in Vienna at all,” he criticizes.
Construction is finally set to begin in 2027
Now the final formal steps must be completed. In the upcoming municipal council meetings, the necessary resolutions to terminate or amend existing lease agreements are to be passed. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.
For Partoll, it’s clear that after such a long lead-up, no more time can be wasted: “We’ve done our homework. The contracts are signed, and the next steps will be completed quickly. There must be no further delays now.”
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