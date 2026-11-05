A Decade-Long Struggle: “We Never Gave Up”

Construction is finally set to begin in 2027

Now the final formal steps must be completed. In the upcoming municipal council meetings, the necessary resolutions to terminate or amend existing lease agreements are to be passed. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.

For Partoll, it’s clear that after such a long lead-up, no more time can be wasted: “We’ve done our homework. The contracts are signed, and the next steps will be completed quickly. There must be no further delays now.”