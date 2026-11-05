Animal Cruelty in the EU
Reform of Animal Transport Laws Threatened with Failure
At long last, the outdated EU animal transport regulations are set to be reformed. But hopes for real improvements for millions of animals are in danger of being dashed. Even the European Commission’s already weak proposals are now being further watered down. Animal advocates are sounding the alarm.
It would be a historic opportunity. After more than 20 years, the EU Animal Transport Regulation is finally set to be revised. This regulation determines how long cattle, pigs, calves, and other farm animals may be transported across Europe.
After 20 Years of Stagnation
Often crammed into the smallest of spaces, in sweltering heat or freezing cold, under enormous stress, and not infrequently to the point of complete exhaustion or even death. But instead of seizing this unique opportunity to finally and significantly reduce the suffering of millions of animals, the reform threatens to become a bitter disappointment.
31 hours instead of nine
Even the European Commission’s proposals were far too timid from the perspective of animal rights advocates. Now, even these modest improvements are set to be further watered down in the EU Council. While the Commission had proposed a maximum transport time of nine hours for animals destined for slaughter, a draft from the Council Presidency still provides for significantly longer transports of 31 hours.
Who decides what?
- EU Commission: The EU authority based in Brussels proposes legislation. It submitted the initial draft regarding animal transport.
- EU Council: Government representativesfrom the 27 member states. They negotiate the proposal and can water it down. No law is passed without the Council’s approval.
Yet scientific evidence has long been on the table: Animals need more space, shorter transport times, and better care. But the legitimate expectations for fundamental reform once again risk being overshadowed by the economic interests of a few—much to the detriment of millions of animals who cannot defend themselves.
Call to Action for Policymakers
For the “Freunde der Tierecke” association of the “Krone,” FOUR PAWS, and the Association Against Factory Farming (VGT), this is unacceptable. Together, they are appealing in an open letter to the Austrian federal government to advocate decisively for effective improvements at the EU level. They are calling on Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig, Minister Korinna Schumann, and State Secretary Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig to cast a strong veto in the EU Council.
What EU Citizens Want
Because one thing is clear: No one can claim that we do not know today what suffering long-distance animal transports cause. The images of exhausted, thirsty, injured, and dead animals on Europe’s roads have spoken volumes for decades.
Waiting 20 years for a reform, only to ultimately allow the existing abuses to continue largely unchecked, would be a wasted historic opportunity. Not only do millions of animals deserve better, but so do nearly 80 percent of EU citizens, who view animal transport as unnecessary animal suffering.
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