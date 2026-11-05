Ronaldo Retires from Portugal’s National Team!

But Ronaldo, who moved to his current club, Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, in 2023 after stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus Turin, did not give up. In the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, he made his 197th international appearance, setting a new record. He also scored ten goals in nine qualifying matches and once again became a mainstay of the team. Nevertheless, discussions about his status—and whether he could still help this team even at over 40—continued. The 2026 World Cup ended with a first-round exit against neighboring Spain. All too often, the Portuguese, with Ronaldo, failed to live up to their potential at major tournaments.