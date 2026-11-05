Decision Made
It’s Official: Bayern Star Kane’s Future Settled!
It’s now official: Striker Harry Kane is staying with FC Bayern Munich! The 33-year-old Ballon d’Or winner has extended his contract in Munich through the summer of 2029.
“I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans, and the city of Munich—we have a fantastic team and a fantastic coach in Vincent Kompany. It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here; I really wanted to stay, I’m now looking forward to the future, and I want to win many more titles with this great club,” said Kane after signing his contract extension, which was celebrated in Munich.
Numerous successes, but one title is still missing
The striker, who moved to Munich three years ago from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur for around 100 million euros, wants to win more titles and trophies in his new adopted home. At the top of his wish list is the Champions League title, which has eluded him three times so far.
Kane has won the German championship twice with Bayern (2025, 2026) and the DFB Cup once (2026). He was the Bundesliga’s top scorer in all three of his seasons there. With 156 goals in 161 competitive matches, Kane broke one record after another—both domestically and internationally.
Winning the Ballon d’Or
Kane capped off his outstanding season by winning the Ballon d’Or—the most prestigious individual award in world soccer. In late October, he narrowly edged out World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) in his hometown of London.
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