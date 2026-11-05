It’s Official: Bayern Star Kane’s Future Settled!

“I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans, and the city of Munich—we have a fantastic team and a fantastic coach in Vincent Kompany. It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here; I really wanted to stay, I’m now looking forward to the future, and I want to win many more titles with this great club,” said Kane after signing his contract extension, which was celebrated in Munich.