Here’s Why Voters Have Turned Away from Donald Trump

Are the U.S. midterms part of a trend away from right-wing populism?

In many Western democracies, right-wing populists have been on the rise for years. But the trend appears to have been broken, judging by some recent election results: In addition to the rebuke for Trump and his Republicans, presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro recently lost in Brazil—and even before that, autocratic politicians such as Viktor Orbán in Hungary and Aleksandar Vučić in Serbia were defeated in Europe.