Protected Bird Caught: Hunter Acquitted

Hunter was acquitted

He maintained this statement in court as well and was able to credibly assert that he had intended to use the snap-net trap “only” to hunt martens. The court accepted this argument, and the trial concluded with a final acquittal for the 32-year-old. This type of trap is not prohibited in principle. However, an expert concluded that it is not suitable for hunting martens because the small predators can quickly chew their way out of it.