Red Kite Found Dead
Protected Bird Caught: Hunter Acquitted
A 33-year-old hunter faced charges of animal cruelty at the Ried Regional Court. A protected red kite became entangled in a trap he had set—the bird died shortly thereafter. In court, however, the defendant was able to convincingly demonstrate that he had “only” intended to catch martens.
The red kite is considered a strictly protected species in Austria—hunting, killing, or trapping it constitutes a serious criminal offense. On Wednesday, a 32-year-old hunter faced charges of animal cruelty at the Ried/I. Regional Court. He was accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a red kite in early March in St. Florian am Inn. The hunter is alleged to have set up a snap-net trap baited with a hare carcass in a meadow, in which the protected bird of prey became entangled.
Bird Perished
As a result, the bird was traumatized and rendered unable to fly. Although a wildlife officer was able to free the bird from the trap and provide care, it died the following night. During police questioning, the 32-year-old also admitted to having set up the live trap there. However, he insisted that he did not intend to catch any birds with it.
Hunter was acquitted
He maintained this statement in court as well and was able to credibly assert that he had intended to use the snap-net trap “only” to hunt martens. The court accepted this argument, and the trial concluded with a final acquittal for the 32-year-old. This type of trap is not prohibited in principle. However, an expert concluded that it is not suitable for hunting martens because the small predators can quickly chew their way out of it.
Trap Type Not Prohibited
According to the Upper Austrian State Hunting Association, this type of trap is both permitted and conditionally suitable for martens. “The hunter stood trial for using a trap that the State Hunting Association describes as lawful and suitable. The acquittal is therefore understandable,” said Johannes Hohenegger of BirdLife regarding the ruling.
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