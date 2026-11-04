Between Linz and Wels
Red and Blue Forge a New Economic Alliance
The cities of Linz and Wels plan to collaborate more closely in the future and present themselves internationally as a single “metropolitan region.” This cooperation is driven by global economic challenges.
Politically “red” Linz and “blue” Wels are now working closely together economically—a thoroughly unusual alliance. How did this come about?
Problems such as “global competitive pressure and geopolitical upheavals” can only be addressed “across municipal boundaries,” explains Linz Mayor Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ). His counterpart from Wels, Andreas Rabl (FPÖ), says: “We won’t solve tomorrow’s challenges with yesterday’s parochial mindset.”
A company doesn’t think in terms of municipal boundaries, but in terms of supply chains and markets. That’s how location policy must work, too.
Thomas Bründl, Präsident der Industriellenvereinigung OÖ
Bild: Karin Lohberger Photographie
“Heart of the Industrial Region”
The basis for this cross-city collaboration is a study conducted by Linz’s Johannes Kepler University. Its conclusion: The corridor between Linz and Wels is the “heart of the industrial region” and the region with the highest average income in Austria, but it is currently under pressure because major growth—think American AI companies—is taking place elsewhere. The region must therefore reinvent itself. According to the study, its strengths lie, on the one hand, in industrial intelligence—such as the further development of old machinery with modern sensors—and, on the other hand, in “green” technologies, such as Voestalpine’s efforts toward CO₂-neutral steel production.
A 13-point plan developed in collaboration with the Upper Austrian Federation of Industry is intended to drive the region forward. Among other things, it calls for facilitating more start-ups from industry, research, and universities; simplifying approval procedures; and presenting the region internationally as a unified metropolitan area in the future.
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