Red and Blue Forge a New Economic Alliance

“Heart of the Industrial Region”

The basis for this cross-city collaboration is a study conducted by Linz’s Johannes Kepler University. Its conclusion: The corridor between Linz and Wels is the “heart of the industrial region” and the region with the highest average income in Austria, but it is currently under pressure because major growth—think American AI companies—is taking place elsewhere. The region must therefore reinvent itself. According to the study, its strengths lie, on the one hand, in industrial intelligence—such as the further development of old machinery with modern sensors—and, on the other hand, in “green” technologies, such as Voestalpine’s efforts toward CO₂-neutral steel production.